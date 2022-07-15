Milwaukie 9K for K9 Walk returns

Public Safety Foundation volunteers invite public to help raise funds for purchasing police dogs.

Milwaukie's 9K for K9 Walk is returning Aug. 27 to help raise money for the city's police K9 unit.

Milwaukie Public Safety Foundation members purchased Dutch shepherd Benz for the Milwaukie Police Department in November 2021. He is the fourth K9 that the foundation has donated to the department since 2008.

Dave Hedges, secretary of the Milwaukie Public Safety Foundation, said volunteers this year have mapped out a 3-kilometer circuit that takes in Main Street, Scott and Kronberg parks, and passes various coffee shops, restaurants and the food carts.

"It is not a race but a pleasant stroll, so stop for coffee along the way, or perhaps have lunch downtown after the prize raffle ends the event," Hedges said.

The route will be marshaled by the Milwaukie Community Emergency Response Team, who will have water along the walk. Refreshments and water also will be available at the start and finish, along with restrooms provided by Celebrate Milwaukie Inc.

9K for K9

Where: Walk circuits begin and end across from Milwaukie City Hall.

When: Saturday, Aug. 27. The walk starts at 9 a.m., when the first circuit of the route sets off. The second circuit will be at 10 a.m., and the final circuit at 11 a.m. Walk all or as few circuits as you wish. Canine friends welcome too.

Registration: 9kfork9.com

Cost: Preregistration of $25 per person includes a free event T-shirt. Registration at the event is $30 per person. T-shirt size is guaranteed for entries received by Aug. 1. After Aug. 1, T-shirts are as available.

