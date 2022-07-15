ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Award-winning Canard restaurant expands into Oregon City

By Raymond Rendleman
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8qry_0ggV0ENx00 Oak Grove resident and chef Gabriel Rucker wants to see people having a nice bottle of wine next to kids in dirty soccer uniforms having sundaes and cheeseburgers.

On July 10, two-time James Beard Award-winning chef Gabriel Rucker opened Canard's new location in Oregon City at the former location of Grano Bakery.

Canard OC is similar to what's available in Portland with a slightly different menu and double the seating capacity.

"I'm living my true dream with the (Canard) we have, but I want to expand on the idea of burgers, fries and soft-serve ice cream," Rucker said. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7NcA_0ggV0ENx00

Rucker and his business partner are huge fans of Oregon City's Dairy Queen and Mike's Drive-in after eating at those restaurants growing up. The owner of Canard said nothing makes him happier than getting burgers and ice cream with his children on a summer afternoon. He hopes to bring the same atmosphere to Oregon City.

"Canard's everybody's restaurant. It's a diverse restaurant," he said. "No matter who you are, you can find something you like. I want to see people having a nice bottle of wine and some foie gras, and I want to see kids in dirty soccer uniforms having sundaes and cheeseburgers."

Rucker purchased his Oak Grove house in 2018, so the new Canard is only a 10-minute commute. He credits Oregon City's character and downtown area as some of the reasons for opening the new location there.

"I've been eating in Oregon City more and more over the last year," he said, "and to be honest, there is an amazing restaurant scene there. … The service is great. What people are doing is great… so we just want to come in and kind of find our place in an already thriving and great dining scene."

Canard's new location isn't far from West Linn and Lake Oswego, which he thinks will draw customers from those communities to Oregon City.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report.

Canard

When: 4-9 p.m. every evening

Where: 1500 Washington St., Oregon City

Call: 503-344-4247

Online: canardrestaurant.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pdxmonthly.com

Beaverton’s Best Restaurants

From dim sum to dosas, these are our favorite spots in the west burbs. Beaverton is the home of many things. Nike World Headquarters, a growing arts scene, a handful of nature parks that are perfect for hiking, and most importantly—an array of amazing food. We’ve already pointed you in the direction of the best food carts, but this list is all about the brick-and-mortar eateries. From a no-frills Korean favorite to a low-key Chinese go-to, here’s a list of the best restaurants Beaverton has to offer.
BEAVERTON, OR
The Week

6 lush homes in Portland, Oregon

This French Eclectic-style house was built in 1995. The five-bedroom home features wide-plank hardwood floors, high ceilings, airy rooms, multiple balconies, an open chef's kitchen with Calacatta Gold marble counters and island, and a vaulted primary suite with a gas fireplace and oversize bathroom with a claw-foot tub and two-person shower.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
City
Lake Oswego, OR
City
Dairy, OR
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
City
West Linn, OR
Local
Oregon Restaurants
City
Oak Grove, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Oregon City, OR
Lifestyle
Oregon City News

1935 Mercedes tops Forest Grove Concours d'Elegance

The prestigious regional classic car show returned to Pacific University after two years.After a two-year break, the Forest Grove Concours d'Elegance returned to the Pacific University campus on Sunday, July 17. "It's great to be back," said Phil Hutchinson, who has been showing off his 1909 Pope Harford on the Pacific University campus for more than two decades. The car, which was purchased new by his great-grandfather, always attracts a crowd, and this year was no different. This year's show, the first since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, featured nearly 300 entries, coming from as far away...
FOREST GROVE, OR
KXL

So Much to See and Do Around Portland This Weekend!

Another action packed weekend in the Northwest! There are a lot of things do, so many that you might have a hard time choosing. There’s the 2022 Cathedral Park Jazz Festival. It’s a free three-day event at the St Johns Bridge. The Paseo Festival is a free community event featuring creative artists in Portland all three days in the South Park Blocks. The Chalk Art Festival is happening both Saturday and Sunday all day in downtown Hillsboro. The US Air Guitar Championships are happening Saturday. These are the finals and the winner will represent the USA in Finland. This is at Dante’s on W. Burnside in Portland Saturday night at 8pm. Saturday and Sunday the Kaiser Permanente Seattle to Portland Challenge is on! Cyclists will be biking the 206 mile route between the two cities. It begins at 5am Saturday in Seattle. Also this weekend is the 69th annual Sherwood Robin Hood Festival It’s free, and covers several blocks of Old Town Sherwood near Sherwood City Hall.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Beard
lacamasmagazine.com

Camas Days: ‘Experience The Magic of Camas’ Schedule of Events

The annual Camas Day celebration is returning Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23, with extended events on Sunday, July 24. There will be a special concert on July 21. Sponsored by Georgia Pacific – Camas Mill, Waste Connections, Wafertech LLC, Columbia Credit Union, Vancouver Clinic, The Columbian Newspaper, You Move Me, Minuteman Press Camas, Sip & Paint for Fun Art Farm, Camas Boutique Hotel, The Camas-Washougal Post Record, City of Camas and the Camas-Washougal Chamber of Commerce.
CAMAS, WA
Oregon City News

Citizen: Icon Construction might be facing a 'rude awakening'

Oregon City resident Tom Geil: Developer shouldn't have insulted volunteer members of Planning Commission.Incredulous! At first I wasn't quite sure if I was reading a joke or a satire by Harlan Borow, until I read to the end and discovered that he was a paid public relations "lackey" or marketing guy from Icon Construction. Mr. Borow was being paid to place Icon in the best light, as if they were doing us a favor. After I wiped away my tears from laughing so hard it, it hit me: Mr. Borow was not only calling the hundreds of citizens...
OREGON CITY, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Ice Cream

Whether you’re a fan of pistachio, marionberry crisp, chocolate gooey brownie, or buckwheat honey toffee, these are our go-to scoop (and pop) shops. The old adage “we all scream for ice cream” couldn’t be truer in Portland, where there’s ice cream to satisfy almost any taste. Got an Italian nonna who likes to stick with the classics? Take her to Pinolo Gelato for pistachio and stracciatella. Like your ice cream James Beard chef style? Look no further than the über-rich frozen custards from Ripe Cooperative. Looking for Indian kulfi in both traditional and funky flavors? Head to Kulfi. Want to try a bona fide Portland institution, still innovating today? Wander to Salt & Straw. And if you’re plant-based, gluten-free, or lactose-intolerant, Kate’s Ice Cream is a safe haven, while many of these other shops offer friendly options, too. Read on to find your new favorite way to beat the summer heat.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canard#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Foie Gras#Food Drink#Grano Bakery
Pamplin Media Group

Northwest author comes to LO Booktique for reading and signing

Ann Stinson's memoir portrays a dynamic look at family history and local forest ecology. Lake Oswego residents will have the opportunity to chat with Pacific Northwest author Ann Stinson July 21 during a book reading and signing at the Lake Oswego Public Library's Booktique. Stinson's memoir "The Ground at My...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Oak Grove author, 92, to host his own celebration of life

Former pastor Stanley Baldwin has conducted many funerals, but he wants to be present for his own memorial service.As a former pastor, Stanley Baldwin conducted many funerals. And then he noticed that memorial services and celebrations of life began to replace funerals. "Now that I am 92 years old, I am mindful of my own departure even though it is not imminent. But if I am to eventually have a celebration of my life, I'd prefer to be present," the Oak Grove resident said. That is why Baldwin is hosting his own celebration of life as part of his latest...
OAK GROVE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KGW

Two killed in Southeast Portland shooting early Sunday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were shot and killed in Southeast Portland early Sunday morning, continuing a deadly weekend of gun violence in the Rose City. Portland police said the shooting happened near Southeast Belmont Street and 26th Avenue just before 3 a.m. When authorities arrived on scene, they found one man dead and a woman critically injured. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Ron Still, former Portland police chief, dies at 90

Ron Still, a Portland police chief and candidate for mayor in the 1980s, died Friday of natural causes. He was 90 and lived in Lake Oswego, his eldest daughter said. Still began his career with the Portland Police Bureau as a patrolman in 1954 and rose to lead the bureau in 1981, when then-Mayor Frank Ivancie appointed Still to replace Bruce Baker, who retired. In Still’s era, the bureau distributed Trail Blazers trading cards with crime prevention tips on them.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham business owner TJ Lenchitsky dies after battle with cancer

Honke Heating and Air Conditioning owner leaves legacy of volunteerism, kindness Long time Gresham business owner and Boring resident TJ Lenchitsky died at his home in Boring with his family by his side the morning of June 30. He died of pancreatic cancer at age 58. TJ owned Gresham's Honke Heating and Air Conditioning, which he bought from his father, Terry Lenchitsky in 2008. On top of the years he put into his business, TJ was also known for his volunteerism. He spent many years volunteering as a girls' softball coach; spent 10 years as a Boring volunteer firefighter...
GRESHAM, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City News

Oregon City, OR
690
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon City News' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.oregoncitynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy