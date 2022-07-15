ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molalla, OR

Molalla police see movement

By John Baker
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmeAW_0ggUzzMb00 The Molalla Police Department sees a new officer come aboard, another officer promoted to sergeant.

The Molalla Police Department enjoyed some positive developments recently when the department welcomed Nigel DeLuna as a new officer. Additionally, Officer Tony Lapointe was promoted to sergeant.

DeLuna is a lateral transfer from the Mt. Angel Police Department.

