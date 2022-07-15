ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Award-winning Canard restaurant expands into Oregon City

By Raymond Rendleman
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8qry_0ggUzUCC00 Oak Grove resident and chef Gabriel Rucker wants to see people having a nice bottle of wine next to kids in dirty soccer uniforms having sundaes and cheeseburgers.

On July 10, two-time James Beard Award-winning chef Gabriel Rucker opened Canard's new location in Oregon City at the former location of Grano Bakery.

Canard OC is similar to what's available in Portland with a slightly different menu and double the seating capacity.

"I'm living my true dream with the (Canard) we have, but I want to expand on the idea of burgers, fries and soft-serve ice cream," Rucker said. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7NcA_0ggUzUCC00

Rucker and his business partner are huge fans of Oregon City's Dairy Queen and Mike's Drive-in after eating at those restaurants growing up. The owner of Canard said nothing makes him happier than getting burgers and ice cream with his children on a summer afternoon. He hopes to bring the same atmosphere to Oregon City.

"Canard's everybody's restaurant. It's a diverse restaurant," he said. "No matter who you are, you can find something you like. I want to see people having a nice bottle of wine and some foie gras, and I want to see kids in dirty soccer uniforms having sundaes and cheeseburgers."

Rucker purchased his Oak Grove house in 2018, so the new Canard is only a 10-minute commute. He credits Oregon City's character and downtown area as some of the reasons for opening the new location there.

"I've been eating in Oregon City more and more over the last year," he said, "and to be honest, there is an amazing restaurant scene there. … The service is great. What people are doing is great… so we just want to come in and kind of find our place in an already thriving and great dining scene."

Canard's new location isn't far from West Linn and Lake Oswego, which he thinks will draw customers from those communities to Oregon City.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report.

Canard

When: 4-9 p.m. every evening

Where: 1500 Washington St., Oregon City

Call: 503-344-4247

Online: canardrestaurant.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Northwest String Summit: 'Strummit' ends at Horning's Hideout

It'll be the 20th event at North Plains, and the famous festival hosted by Yonder Mountain String Band sold out in March.Deadheads, bluegrass folks and avid music fans will surely find other places to camp and party and listen to great music in a beautiful setting — but, oh, the stories they will be telling about the Northwest String Summit. The summit comes to an end at Horning's Hideout in North Plains, but not before a sold-out event fills the Washington County woods with revelry, July 21-24. It is sold out, but you, too, can experience the fun and music...
NORTH PLAINS, OR
Portland Tribune

Cool Nutz, Storm Large, Lewi Longmire among OMHOF inductees

Oregon Music Hall of Fame ceremony will be held Oct. 8 at Aladdin Theater; Esperanza Spalding, Portugal The Man feted.The Oregon Music Hall of Fame has named its 2022 inductees and announced plans for its induction ceremony. The inductees are: Artists — Terrence Scott (aka Cool Nutz), Scott McCaughey, Stephen Malkmus, Storm Large, Mayther Brothers, Kevin Rankin, Satan's Pilgrims, Lewi Longmire, PH Factor Jug Band, Art Abrams; Industry — Clay Fuller, Mike Thrasher; Artist of the Year — Esperanza Spalding; Album of the Year — Portugal The Man, "Oregon City Sessions." The induction ceremony will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct....
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Northwest Children's Theater eyes Broadway

Longtime Portland children's theater will start 2023 in a slick new space downtown dubbed The Judy When Northwest Children's Theater and School (NWCTS)announced it was moving from the former church in Northwest Portland, where it's been for 30 years, to the former Regal Multiplex at 1000 S.W. Broadway, opposite the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, it raised a few questions. How do you convert cookie-cutter movie theaters into playhouses, while bringing the romance of the stage, with all its lights, scenery and backstage magic? Would it make a difference being opposite their friendly rival, the Oregon Children's Theater, which operates...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
City
Lake Oswego, OR
City
Dairy, OR
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
City
West Linn, OR
Local
Oregon Restaurants
City
Oak Grove, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Oregon City, OR
Lifestyle
Portland Tribune

1935 Mercedes from Tigard tops Forest Grove classic car show

The prestigious Concours d'Elegance returned to Pacific University after two years, drawing thousands of car buffsAfter a two-year break, the Forest Grove Concours d'Elegance returned to the Pacific University campus on Sunday, July 17. "It's great to be back," said Phil Hutchinson, who has been showing off his 1909 Pope Hartford on the Pacific University campus for more than two decades. The car, which was purchased new by his great-grandfather, always attracts a crowd, and this year was no different. This year's show, the first since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, featured nearly 300 entries, coming from...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: Who wants to go see Machine Gun Kelly on Thursday?

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.MONDAY, JULY 18 Lizzo in Portland — Lizzo is going out on her "The Special Tour" and she'll now stop in Portland twice. She'll perform at the Moda Center on Nov. 4, which is sold out; so, she has added a second date at Moda, Nov. 10. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22 at http://www.ticketmaster.com. Upcoming events — Some events to consider attending in the next week: • On his "Mainstream Sellout Tour," Machine Gun Kelly plays Moda Center, 7:30 p.m....
PORTLAND, OR
The Week

6 lush homes in Portland, Oregon

This French Eclectic-style house was built in 1995. The five-bedroom home features wide-plank hardwood floors, high ceilings, airy rooms, multiple balconies, an open chef's kitchen with Calacatta Gold marble counters and island, and a vaulted primary suite with a gas fireplace and oversize bathroom with a claw-foot tub and two-person shower.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Classic cars meet ahead of Sunday Forest Grove show

Wine tour showcases gleaming automobiles that will be on display at the Sunday Concours d'Elegance.Main Street Forest Grove was transformed into a showcase of automotive excellence Saturday morning, July 16, as collectors and car buffs prepared to head out on the annual tour of Washington County wine country. The moving road show offers a sneak peek at some of the 300 classic and modified automobiles that will be on display at Sunday's Forest Grove Concours d'Elegance. John and Jo McLane made the drive from Portland on Saturday and were dazzled by a 1939 Packard 120 convertible coupe, owned by...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Beard
beachconnection.net

N. Oregon Coast's Lightship Columbia Opens Up Again to Astoria Visitors

(Astoria, Oregon) – In recent weeks, an old friend and historical stalwart returned to its hallowed spot on the north Oregon coast. The Lightship Columbia returned after several months of major restoration work back in Portland, and now it's ready for its adoring public. (Photo courtesy Columbia River Maritime Museum)
ASTORIA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canard#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Foie Gras#Food Drink#Grano Bakery
Beaverton Valley Times

Classic cars meet vintage wines in Washington County

The wine tour showcases gleaming automobiles that will be on display Sunday at the Forest Grove Concours d'Elegance.Main Street Forest Grove was transformed into a showcase of automotive excellence Saturday morning, July 16, as collectors and car buffs prepared to head out on the annual tour of Washington County wine country. The moving road show offers a sneak peek at some of the 300 classic and modified automobiles that will be on display at Sunday's Forest Grove Concours d'Elegance. John and Jo McLane made the drive from Portland on Saturday and were dazzled by a 1939 Packard 120 convertible...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Ice Cream

Whether you’re a fan of pistachio, marionberry crisp, chocolate gooey brownie, or buckwheat honey toffee, these are our go-to scoop (and pop) shops. The old adage “we all scream for ice cream” couldn’t be truer in Portland, where there’s ice cream to satisfy almost any taste. Got an Italian nonna who likes to stick with the classics? Take her to Pinolo Gelato for pistachio and stracciatella. Like your ice cream James Beard chef style? Look no further than the über-rich frozen custards from Ripe Cooperative. Looking for Indian kulfi in both traditional and funky flavors? Head to Kulfi. Want to try a bona fide Portland institution, still innovating today? Wander to Salt & Straw. And if you’re plant-based, gluten-free, or lactose-intolerant, Kate’s Ice Cream is a safe haven, while many of these other shops offer friendly options, too. Read on to find your new favorite way to beat the summer heat.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Pamplin Media Group

Northwest author comes to LO Booktique for reading and signing

Ann Stinson's memoir portrays a dynamic look at family history and local forest ecology. Lake Oswego residents will have the opportunity to chat with Pacific Northwest author Ann Stinson July 21 during a book reading and signing at the Lake Oswego Public Library's Booktique. Stinson's memoir "The Ground at My...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Could 'American Ninja Warrior' Caiden Madzelan make Olympics?

It's possible, as he'll participate in an Olympics showcase for sport; and his 'ANW' city finals airing will be July 25.Not only striving to be the best in "American Ninja Warrior," which could happen eventually, but Caiden Madzelan wants to be Olympian, which also could happen. The teenager from Troutdale, already an "American Ninja Warrior" veteran, has been invited to be part of an Olympics showcase of ninja obstacle racing in Indianapolis in October. It's entirely possible that the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics could feature ninja obstacle racing — i.e. the stuff of "American Ninja Warrior," as shown on...
TROUTDALE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
798
Followers
5K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy