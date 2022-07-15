Award-winning Canard restaurant expands into Oregon City

Oak Grove resident and chef Gabriel Rucker wants to see people having a nice bottle of wine next to kids in dirty soccer uniforms having sundaes and cheeseburgers.

On July 10, two-time James Beard Award-winning chef Gabriel Rucker opened Canard's new location in Oregon City at the former location of Grano Bakery.

Canard OC is similar to what's available in Portland with a slightly different menu and double the seating capacity.

"I'm living my true dream with the (Canard) we have, but I want to expand on the idea of burgers, fries and soft-serve ice cream," Rucker said.

Rucker and his business partner are huge fans of Oregon City's Dairy Queen and Mike's Drive-in after eating at those restaurants growing up. The owner of Canard said nothing makes him happier than getting burgers and ice cream with his children on a summer afternoon. He hopes to bring the same atmosphere to Oregon City.

"Canard's everybody's restaurant. It's a diverse restaurant," he said. "No matter who you are, you can find something you like. I want to see people having a nice bottle of wine and some foie gras, and I want to see kids in dirty soccer uniforms having sundaes and cheeseburgers."

Rucker purchased his Oak Grove house in 2018, so the new Canard is only a 10-minute commute. He credits Oregon City's character and downtown area as some of the reasons for opening the new location there.

"I've been eating in Oregon City more and more over the last year," he said, "and to be honest, there is an amazing restaurant scene there. … The service is great. What people are doing is great… so we just want to come in and kind of find our place in an already thriving and great dining scene."

Canard's new location isn't far from West Linn and Lake Oswego, which he thinks will draw customers from those communities to Oregon City.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report.

Canard

When: 4-9 p.m. every evening

Where: 1500 Washington St., Oregon City

Call: 503-344-4247

Online: canardrestaurant.com