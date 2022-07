FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Dr. John Crawford, who served on the Fort Wayne City Council for two decades and treated local cancer patients even longer, died Sunday after a heart attack. Crawford was first elected to City Council in 1995, and he served three terms before a 2007 defeat largely linked to his support for a public smoking ban. He was re-elected four years later, then sought the Republican nomination for mayor in 2019. Crawford fell short in a primary contest won by Tim Smith, though Smith himself would fail to unseat Mayor Tom Henry in the general election.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO