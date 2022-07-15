Oak Grove author, 92, to host his own celebration of life

Former pastor Stanley Baldwin has conducted many funerals, but he wants to be present for his own memorial service.

As a former pastor, Stanley Baldwin conducted many funerals. And then he noticed that memorial services and celebrations of life began to replace funerals.

"Now that I am 92 years old, I am mindful of my own departure even though it is not imminent. But if I am to eventually have a celebration of my life, I'd prefer to be present," the Oak Grove resident said.

That is why Baldwin is hosting his own celebration of life as part of his latest book launch. Appropriately, his newest book is entitled "I Didn't Want to Leave Without Saying Goodbye."

Baldwin's celebration of life will feature the customary verbal tributes from friends, neighbors, fellow writers and pastors, Baldwin said.

The Jeff Wold musical ensemble, a quartet accompanied by string instruments, will perform "I'll Fly Away" and "A Beautiful Life," and will also provide background music during lunch.

After the celebration of life, Baldwin will present his new 215-page book, which is composed of human-interest stories, mostly about Oregon people and places.

"Before, between and after each activity there's time for reunions with family and friends and for meeting new friends," Baldwin said.

"I Didn't Want to Leave Without Saying Goodbye" is "so pro Oregon, in the sense of lauding its scenic beauty and livability, that the book should really be promoted by the Oregon tourist industry," Baldwin said.

He noted that instead of interviewing people for the book, he coached individuals in his large extended family to write their own stories.

He told them to "recreate the events so your readers can be right there with you, experiencing it as you did."

He added that the title of the book "came through our collective brainstorming and is an allusion to my age of 92 years."

Ameerah Haqq's story

"Homeless at Age 15," is one of the stories in his new book that touched him, Baldwin said.

In it, "Ameerah Haqq glows as she describes the sheer joy of Christmas as a mother in a normal family," he said.

The oldest of seven siblings, Haqq had seen her father imprisoned in Colorado for identity theft, her mother declared unfit, and all the children taken into custody.

"Her siblings were sent to live with an aunt, but Ameerah, discovered to be unrelated, was essentially abandoned," Baldwin said.

A chance for a normal life came when Oregon relatives she had never known took her in, but two years later she was struck in a crosswalk by a speeding car. With injuries that hospitalized her for months and made her caretaker weep, Ameerah clung to hope.

"Today, she is one of my heroes because she refused to be consumed by self-pity and anger," Baldwin said.

Instead, "she chose happiness and will be at the book launch party with her husband and their two small children," he added.

Forgiveness

"A theme running through the book is that healthy relationships depend on forgiving one another for wrongs we've suffered, and accepting others' failings," Baldwin said.

"Not only do the stories show that, but the very existence of the book demonstrates it, with 12 strong-willed, very different people writing together to make it a reality," he added.

"In a time when our nation is essentially in a cold civil war over political and religious differences, our very survival, and certainly our wellbeing depends on finding a way to once again be the United States," he noted.

The new book's preface cites the ancient Prophet Amos: "Do two walk together unless they have agreed to do so?"

Baldwin added, "Once we commit to walking together, we can find ways to do it. And all be the better for it."

Celebration of life

When: From 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on July 23

Where: Covered picnic area A adjacent to the Milwaukie Community Center, 5440 S.E. Kellogg Creek Drive, Milwaukie

Details: Bring your own lunch; no alcohol is permitted. A free lunch will be provided only for those who preregistered.

Meet Stanley Baldwin

He has deep ties to Oregon, as he was born in Bend, then from age 12 lived in Portland, where he graduated from Washington High School.

He was the founding pastor of Calvary Community Church in Albany in 1956-1957, and over the subsequent 20 years was pastor of churches in Corvallis and Burns.

He was the pastor at the Village Church of Carol Stream, Illinois.

Four of his published books have sold more than 250,000 copies each: "Kink and I," "Your Money Matters," "What Did Jesus Say about That?" and "Love, Acceptance, and Forgiveness." His books have been translated into 11 languages, and he has lectured abroad in Nigeria, India, Japan, Singapore, Fiji, Taiwan, the Philippines and Australia. He speaks frequently at writers' conferences across the U.S. Since 1996, he has also served as director for International Christian Writers.

He and his wife of almost 74 years have travelled the world but have made their home in the greater Portland area since 1976, when he became self-employed as an author.

To see a list of books written by Stanley C. Baldwin, visit Online

{loadposition sub-article-02}