A pair of U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers landed in Australia this week in a massive show of force to China and the Indo-Pacific region. In a Monday press release, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) announced that B-2 Spirit bombers from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, landed at the Royal Australian Air Force Base in Amberley, Australia on Sunday. The Air Force said the bombers are part of a rotational Bomber Task Force that is “supporting the Enhanced Cooperation Initiative under the Force Posture Agreement between the United States and Australia.”

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO