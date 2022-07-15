ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 rumors are already here

Android Authority
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung's 2023 foldable phones are early visitors to leak land. We’re hearing the first rumors about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5. Samsung is apparently planning to sell fewer of these phones next year due to various factors. Camera specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z...

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

Android Authority

The best Nothing Phone 1 alternatives: 5 phones to consider before you buy

From Samsung to OnePlus, these phones are worth considering instead. 01Google Pixel 6a02Samsung Galaxy A5303OnePlus Nord 204Poco F405Apple iPhone SE 2022. The Nothing Phone 1 has finally arrived after months of teases and information leaks. Nothing’s first handset is indeed an affordable mid-range smartphone, bringing a relatively powerful Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset, a 4,500mAh battery, and a 120Hz OLED screen. Sadly, it’s not available in North America, which means budget phone buyers will need to look elsewhere. Or maybe you can get hold of Nothing’s first phone, but simply want to know what else is out there. Whatever the case, we’ve put together a guide to the best Nothing Phone 1 alternatives around.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung's new photo editor brings plenty of AI-based tricks

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Enhance-X photo app. The app is capable of removing blur and reflections, as well as removing moire patterns. It’s available to download via the Galaxy Store. Samsung is no stranger to offering nifty photography apps, with its existing Photo Editor offering a host of...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung reportedly expects to sell fewer Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 phones next year

Samsung's launch for the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 is just around the corner, but some have already set their sights on what's next. With foldable phones still in their early days and constantly maturing, if expectations are high for the phones that are about to launch, they most certainly are even higher for the ones that are coming next year. Luckily, if you're planning to skip this upcoming generation to go straight for the Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, the first rumors have started to appear online — some encouraging, others not so much.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Executive shares a sample picture from the 200MP sensor on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The first smartphone to feature a 200MP camera sensor is expected to be the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (AKA Moto X30 Pro) which could be introduced later this month. The flagship should be equipped with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The phone reportedly will be available with as much as 12GB of memory and perhaps 512GB of storage.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

3 reasons why a Snapdragon-only Galaxy S23 is a great move

European Galaxy fans will no longer need to pay more for less, but there are other advantages too. A crazy rumor out of Korea emerged in May, alleging that Samsung would skip high-end Exynos processor launches in 2023 and 2024. It’s quite the claim, as it would mean Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and S24 would exclusively use Qualcomm Snapdragon silicon.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 reveal date leaked

We knew Samsung was gearing up to announce new foldable phones, but we weren’t sure exactly when it would happen. But now a new leak has spoiled the date of Samsung’s latest Unpacked event. On Monday morning, leaker Evan Blass tweeted out a leaked promotional image for the next Galaxy Unpacked event. The image reveals that Samsung will debut the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on August 10th.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Bravia X85K: Sony's cheapest 120Hz TV gets basically no improvements over last year's model according to a new review

Some exciting innovations have been introduced to the TV market in 2022, such as Samsung's brand new QD-OLED panels and LG's new generation of traditional OLED displays. While these technologies are usually found in higher-priced television sets, the direct-lit VA panels of cheaper TV models from manufacturers like Sony unfortunately seem to stagnate from a technical point of view.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra retails for $890, but it only costs $516 to make

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra reportedly costs $516 to make, but that isn't the whole story. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra reportedly costs $516 to make. Xiaomi’s device launched in China for ~$890. This doesn’t reflect other costs associated with a smartphone though. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the company’s...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G and M13 5G smartphones get official

Samsung has launched some new Android smartphones in India, the Galaxy M13 4G and the Galaxy M13 5G, the two devices have slightly different specifications. First up is the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, this handset comes with a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate,. The...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 reveal all but confirmed for August 10

Samsung’s new crop of foldable phones is ready for their grand debut, and according to a fresh leak, it just might happen at a glitzy Unpacked event next month. Reliable leaker Evan Blass has tweeted what looks like an invite for an upcoming Samsung event scheduled for August 10. The image shows the silhouette of a foldable phone, most likely the Galaxy Z Flip 4, that recently had its renders leaked online.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature periscope camera lens

There have been rumors for some time that Apple will be bringing a periscope camera lens to their iPhone, this will apparently happen with the iPhone 15 and only the Pro Max model. The news that the iPhone 15 will be getting a periscope camera lens comes from respected Apple...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 stars in the first leaked poster to reveal its Galaxy Unpacked event date

5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Phablet. Based on the pattern developed over the last few years, the allegedly upcoming Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4 is projected to debut as Samsung's latest foldable flagships in a month or less from today (July 18, 2022). Now, Evan Blass, or @evleaks on Twitter, asserts that the OEM has no plans to deviate from this routine in any way.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X AI camera app launched

Samsung has announced the launch of a new AI camera app, the Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X AI and the app is now available to download from the Galaxy Store. The new Galaxy Enhance-X AI app is designed to remove imperfections in photos and improve their quality and more and it comes with a wide range of features. The app uses artificial intelligence to improve the quality of your photos and it comes with a choice off different editing options.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 specs leaked

It looks like we have some information on a new tablet from Samsung, the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 as some specs of the device have been leaked. The 2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 will apparently come with a 10.4-inch LCD display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2,000 x 1200 pixels. The display will come with a 60Hz refresh rate.
TECHNOLOGY

