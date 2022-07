You could make a sensible argument that the Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson is the best receiver in the NFL. He’s been that good through his first two seasons in the league. And although he would tell you that the Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams wears that crown currently, make no bones about it: Jefferson is coming for that top spot. Just check back in after the conclusion of the 2022 season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO