ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump's negligent inaction on January 6th may have been criminal: McQuade

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks about how the January...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

Judge tells Lindsey Graham he must testify in grand jury probe

Last week, a special grand jury hearing evidence in an investigation into possible 2020 election interference in Georgia issued subpoenas to several people close to Donald Trump — including Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. Almost immediately thereafter, the South Carolinian’s lawyers said Graham didn’t intend to honor the subpoena, dismissing the local investigation as “all politics.”
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

What led the DOJ to take a fresh look at Trump’s alleged crimes

On “Meet the Press” over the weekend, NBC News’ Chuck Todd asked whether the United States can “handle” the prosecution of a former president. It was a provocative question — the host is hardly the only one asking it — though it’s unfortunate that we even have to wonder whether our country is capable of withstanding such a development.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Mcquade
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

Losing: Trump W.H. lawyer backs down at last minute in Jan. 6 probe

Donald Trump and his allies are on edge as his former White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone reportedly told former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson that “we’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable” for Trump’s Jan. 6 plot. Though Trump allies have been slamming this as “hearsay,” MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains that some of the committee’s evidence has been limited to hearsay is because “of the very Trump appointees who refuse to explain themselves under oath.”July 8, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump’s coup ‘smoking gun’: DOJ vet says Trump’s ‘at the center’ of ‘criminal conspiracy’

The Jan. 6 committee presented new evidence of Donald Trump’s pressure campaign on the Department of Justice. Three DOJ officials testified before the panel that they threatened to resign if Trump’s plot to put his ally Jeffrey Clark in the top job at the DOJ moved forward. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks it all down with a special panel, including MSNBC’s Neal Katyal, who says Trump “is the hub of the criminal conspiracy.” June 23, 2022.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Glassesusa#Suv#Art
MSNBC

How to indict Trump in 2022: Mueller vet responds to bombshell hearing

After the Jan. 6 committee documented Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, MSNBC’s Ari Melber interviews Mueller vet Andrew Weissmann about the next steps in the Justice Department’s probe. The duo discusses Weissmann’s recently published New York Times op-ed advising Attorney General Garland to investigate the insurrection as a “‘hub and spoke’ conspiracy” rather than an isolated riot.July 13, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump’s vanity could end up being a major gift to the Jan. 6 committee

Over the past six years, Americans have seen Donald Trump utter so many. self-incriminating things in the open, you’d be forgiven for thinking he’s immune to punishment. But the House Jan. 6 committee's hearings appear to pose the gravest danger to Trump in terms of his civil and criminal liability yet. And the revelation that he and his family kept a camera crew around before and after the Jan. 6 attack could ultimately show that Trump’s vanity has consequences.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy