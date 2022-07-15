ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wawona, CA

Washburn Fire evacuees may be able to go home soon

By Katherine Phillips
 3 days ago

YOSEMITE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – During a community meeting Thursday night, Wawona residents got the news many have been waiting for: Yosemite National Park officials say they may reopen access to Wawona through Highway 41 this weekend.

“We believe that likely Sunday morning we will be able to repopulate Wawona with residents and property owners,” Chief Ranger for Yosemite National Park Kevin Maldune said.

Wawona residents have been under a mandatory evacuation order since Friday afternoon.

“It’s gonna be a little while before we allow nonresidents and the general public but we gotta start somewhere and we think we’re gonna be there on Sunday,” he added.

As of Thursday evening, the fire has grown to 4,375 acres burned and is 27% contained.

Out of over 1,500 firefighters assigned to the Washburn fire, some are now mopping up the Mariposa Grove while others are still trying to put out the flames in the dry and rugged Sierra National Forest.

The National Park Service’s Mike Thune said all of the structures in Wawona are still standing and undamaged. He also confirmed that the power in Wawona has stayed on.

“We want to make sure it’s 100% secure and safe before we can allow people back in. The good news is that we’ve been really lucky with the weather, we haven’t had to deal with a lot of wind,” Thune said.

Wawona resident Stephen Vlach says while he feels better than he did during Monday’s community meeting. He says it’s not over for him until he can get back home.

“It makes me feel better, it still is a fire and you never know until the fire is out,” Vlach added.

There have not been any new updates on the cause of the fire. Park rangers still say the fire is human-caused.

