Aurora, OH

Celebrating Champions: A look at the Aurora Greenmen baseball team

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
 3 days ago

When Aurora baseball's second league loss put its Suburban American title hopes in peril, it responded with back-to-back wins over Revere and Copley

After a home loss to Barberton again put the Greenmen behind the eight ball, they responded with four straight victories to earn their share of the conference crown.

Per Aurora coach Trent Dalton, his team's late-season success started with a talk.

"We got the team in the huddle out in right field after the game and told them, 'Hey, the fate is in your own hand. If you want to win conference, it's all how you bounce back tomorrow. It's all about what you do now. Do you want to win it?'" Dalton said. "We challenged them, told them their fate was in their hands and they ran with it."

They certainly did, against a grueling schedule, no less.

Aurora's four straight Suburban American wins to cap the league campaign included victories over Barberton and Highland teams it fell to earlier in the season, as well as road wins over Revere and Roosevelt.

With the Greenmen's final three league wins, over the Hornets, Magics and Minutemen, coming on back-to-back-to-back days, they needed all the pitching depth they could muster, with Nathan Fletcher putting up a stellar start against Barberton (4 1/3 IP, 0 ER, 6 K) to match what Ben Schecterman did against the Hornets (7 IP, 2 R, 8 K) and Colin Skolaris did against the Minutemen (4 IP, 1 ER, 3 K).

"We had nothing but faith in him to do it and that's what he did," Dalton said of Fletcher. "He went in and he shut them down."

Skolaris turned out to be one of the most improved pitchers in the area, going from a 9.30 ERA in 2021 to 2.41 in 2022.

"I had a talk with Colin early on in the year, told him he was going to be a big part of the staff and he ran with it," Dalton said. "He was the senior leader of the pitching staff and put us on his back when we needed and wanted the ball."

Meanwhile, a loaded Aurora lineup was deadly down the stretch, scoring 38 runs over its last four league games, including 11 apiece against Barberton and Revere.

"I think the guys played with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder," Dalton said. "It was one of the goals that they had set out to do from the first meeting was to win the Suburban League and that's what we brought up to them then and they played with that chip on their shoulder."

Ben Schecterman (.419, 21 RBIs, 19 R) and Tyler Fernandez (.433, 13 2B, 22 RBIs, 18 R), in particular, formed a deadly middle of the order all season long.

"Every time Ben came up to bat, we felt we had a good chance to score. We felt like every time he'd come up to bat, he was going to get a hit. His approach, his mindset, nothing ever fazed him," Dalton said. "[Tyler] told me at one point that it looked like a beach ball coming in there and it did because you could tell that he was seeing the ball very well."

Roster

2 Jack Cardaman

6 Ryan Weber

7 Colin Skolaris

8 Hunter Lane

9 Andrew Eichenauer

10 Kepler Rhoden

11 Nolan Just

13 Dominic Trivisonno

14 Nate Fletcher

15 Sam Retton

16 Ben Schecterman

19 Jacob Cici

20 Jameson Embrescia

22 Sam Bianco

23 Nathan Balkissoon

24 Tyler Fernandez

25 Alex Harrell

27 Anthony Dolata

28 AJ Alexander

30 Zach Williams

32 Jayce Unverferth

34 Aidan Grubb

41 Ryan Tierney

46 Nate Albanese

55 Dean Larrance

Route to the Suburban American title

W 12-1 @ Cuyahoga Falls (4/6)

W 7-3 Roosevelt (4/12)

W 8-7 @ Tallmadge (4/13)

L 5-2 @ Highland (4/22)

W 10-0 @ Copley (4/25)

W 16-6 Cuyahoga Falls (4/26)

L 9-7 Tallmadge (4/28)

W 10-5 Revere (4/29)

W 3-0 @ Copley (5/2)

L 3-1 Barberton (5/4)

W 9-4 @ Roosevelt (5/5)

W 7-2 Highland (5/10)

W 11-2 @ Barberton (5/11)

W 11-4 @ Revere (5/12)

