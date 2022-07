INDIANAPOLIS — A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot and run over by a car Sunday on the east side of Indianapolis. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday on the 5200 block E. 33rd Street when the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to an area near the intersection of E. 34th Street and Emerson Avenue on report of a person shot and run over by a vehicle.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO