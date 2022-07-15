ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

BIDLACK | Trump, Boebert and Peters, oh my

By Hal Bidlack
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6zDM_0ggUkQ3j00
Hal Bidlack

As I sit down to write my twice-weekly columns, I am usually full to bursting with ideas on a story that has appeared in Colorado Politics, a story upon which I feel the need to pontificate and, well, often bluster.

Today is not one of those days.

Instead, I find that there are several CP stories that I want to comment on, as well as a national news story that my kindly editors allow me to occasionally slip in, as long as I mostly talk about Colorado stuff.

Like Russell Wilson — I know lots of people, including me, are very excited about Wilson taking over, and I’m so glad we dodged a bullet on Aaron Rogers, whose vaccine attitude and approach to honesty leave a great deal to be desired. Wilson looks like a solid citizen, and wow, it is going to be great.

Which, of course, brings me to a major story on CNN (see how I slipped that by my editors?) (Ed: not so much…) that tells us about a group of solid and distinguished conservatives that have issued a 72-page report, rebutting each and every one of the previous president’s lies about the 2020 election. These renowned conservatives examined more than 60 court cases where Trump lost based on his fraud claims (often with Trump-appointed judges) and the six key battleground states that Trump lost, and conclude with complete certainty that the election was not stolen, there was no major fraud, and Joe Biden won. I find this very interesting because I have oft posited that, as was the case with Nixon in 1974, more and more Republicans will peel away from Team Trump. This report will give even more of them cover to return to reality.

One person who likely will stick with Trump is Colorado’s own Lauren Boebert, who appeared in a CP story for a seemingly non-political reason, the loss of the lease on her Rifle restaurant. Now, I have been clear here before that I find her politics reprehensible and that she herself is utterly unqualified to hold office. I’m guessing that most of us would not select, say, a high school dropout with a GED to perform surgery on you, or pull a tooth, but she has been empowered by the voters in western Colorado to help draft laws and such. Terrible.

But, and I must say this is a rare thing for me, I just might need to stick up for Boebert on one thing — the loss of the lease. The CP story reports that she lost her lease for reasons that are at best “murky,” and that she was shocked when her landlord refused to renew. The story reports that the landlord felt a “moral imperative” to stop Boebert’s business. Now, if you own a building, you can rent it to whomever you wish, but you don’t get to discriminate against a possible lessee for reasons like race, gender and such. Though I find her politics abhorrent, if she was refused a lease on the basis of her political beliefs, I might just have a problem with that. OK, I’m done defending Boebert.

But while we are still out in the glory that is western Colorado let’s also take a peek at another CP story about the goings-on in Mesa County. You likely know the tale regarding Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, and her crazy claims regarding voter fraud. You may also recall that she has been criminally charged with 10 criminal counts regarding her own alleged election tampering. She was released on bond, in part because she was running for Colorado Secretary of State, and it’s tough to campaign when you are in jail. But one condition of her bail was that she's not to travel out of state without permission once the GOP primary was over. Peters either didn’t read her own court documents or chose to blow them off, and she ventured out of state. A Mesa County judge was not amused, and an arrest warrant has been issued for her. This is yet another example, in my view, of the Trumpian mindset that laws apply to other people and not to the “select” folks who still believe the big lie. Turns out, breaking the law has consequences, even if you are a clerk and recorder in Mesa County.

Oh, and it turns out that Peters is also contesting her loss in the GOP primary. She claims, as reported in another CP story, that since she got 61% of the delegate vote at the state GOP assembly (which means little, if your opponents are focusing on petitioning on the ballot) and because she claims she won lots of straw polls, in a very Trumpian way, she asserts that she cannot have lost, because, you know, that stuff!

If you are at all savvy in the ways our political parties select their nominees, you know that Peters’ claims are stunningly naïve and shallow. But what really got her in hot water was that this new demand for a recount came in the form of a document that she got notarized. So far, so good. But the notary she used was in Clark County, Nevada. Yup, a person with a legal order not to travel out of state documented her own violation of that order in a letter sent to the state Secretary of State from out of state. Brilliant move.

Perhaps next Tuesday I’ll again find only a single CP article upon which to churn out my own brand of political commentary, but until then, please do check out the CP stories noted above.

We live in interesting times.

Hal Bidlack is a retired professor of political science and a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel who taught more than 17 years at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Ilhan Omar expertly responds to Lauren Boebert’s anti-hijab comment

Rep Ilhan Omar offered an expert response to Lauren Boebert questioning why the congresswoman is allowed to wear a hijab given the separation of church and state in the US Constitution.Appearing on Steve Bannon’s War Room show on Wednesday, the Colorado representative said: “If there really is this separation of church and state like they believe it means, then what is Ilhan doing with her hijab on?” Mangling the pronunciation of hijab, Ms Boebert went on to say: “Why is she able to go in there with that?”In response to the comment, which subsequently went viral in a clip posted...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bond, CO
State
Nevada State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Salon

He's running: The specter of Donald Trump looms over the GOP

For months the conventional wisdom has held that Democrats are in for an epic shellacking in November, perhaps on a scale that has never been seen in American history. This conventional wisdom is so hardened that if you watch cable news opinion shows or read the op-ed pages of the national papers, you'd think we might as well cancel the elections and just hand the reins over to California Republican Kevin McCarthy in the House and Kentucky Republican Mitch McConnell in the Senate. Just call it a day already. The assumption is that the Democratic congressional majority isn't just a lame duck, it's a dead duck.
ELECTIONS
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Conservative commentator calls out Trump for raising money on lies

On Thursday's Don Lemon Tonight, conservative commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart spoke about former President Trump and his political organizations covering legal costs for witnesses testifying before the January 6 committee. The money used to pay attorney fees is reportedly from the hundreds of millions of dollars Trump raised following the 2020 election while pushing the false narrative that the election was stolen. Stewart pointed out that the people footing the bill for this are Trump supporters that may not have much money to spend.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rogers
Person
Donald Trump
WashingtonExaminer

Trump rang White House support staffer talking to Jan. 6 committee: Report

Former President Donald Trump attempted to call a member of the White House support staff who was cooperating with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot. Trump contacted the unnamed staffer, whom he did not have regular communication with while at the White House, after Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified before the committee earlier this month, sources told CNN.
POTUS
MSNBC

What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 takeaways: 'Screaming' and a Trump tweet never sent

WASHINGTON (AP) — A presidential tweet that some saw as a “call to arms.” An “unhinged” meeting in the White House. Violent extremists planning to storm the Capitol as President Donald Trump pushed lies about election fraud. At its seventh hearing, the House Jan. 6 panel on Tuesday showed further evidence that Trump was told, repeatedly, that his claims of fraud were false — but that he continued to push them anyway. And at the same time, he turned to the widest possible audience on Twitter, calling his supporters, some of them violent, to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, to not only protest but “be wild” as Congress certified President Joe Biden’s victory. ‘A CALL TO ACTION … A CALL TO ARMS’ A major focus of the hearing was Trump’s Dec. 19 tweet about a “big protest” at the coming joint session of Congress: “Be there, will be wild!”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Election Fraud#Bidlack#Colorado Politics#Cnn
HuffPost

Shot Down: Rep. Lauren Boebert's Gun-Themed Restaurant Closes In Colorado

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has lost the lease on her gun-themed restaurant, Shooters. The restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, known for pistol-toting servers and a 2017 diarrhea outbreak, shut down on Sunday, according to multiple reports. The Daily Beast reported last month that the building’s new owners ― who also own...
The Associated Press

6 members of white supremacist group appear in Idaho court

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Six of the 31 members of a white supremacist group who were arrested near a northern Idaho pride event last month pleaded not guilty Monday to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The Patriot Front members were arrested June 11 with riot gear after a tipster reported seeing people loading up into a U-Haul at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, police said. Appearing via Zoom for Monday’s brief court proceeding were Josiah Buster and his brother Mishael Buster and Connor Moran, all of Watauga, Texas; Derek Smith of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Dakota Tabler of West Valley City, Utah; and Justin O’Leary, of Des Moines, Washington. Each had posted $300 bail and been released after their arrest.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

GOP reps who sought Trump pardons have some explaining to do

Two weeks ago, when the Jan. 6 committee kicked off a series of hearings with a prime-time presentation, Rep. Liz Cheney raised a highly provocative claim: Multiple House Republicans sought presidential pardons “for their roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election.”. The vice chair of the bipartisan panel...
POTUS
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy