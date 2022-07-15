The Open Championship 2022 Leaderboard, Latest Scores and Live Updates Day 2 - Tiger Out This Morning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's day two of The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. Cameron Young of the USA leads the way after round one following a superb 64. Rory McIlroy is two shots behind after an excellent 66 with England's Robert Dinwiddie and Cam Smith of Australia a further shot back after posting 5-under-par rounds of 67. Tiger Woods struggled to a six-over-par 78.

We'll cover all the action from day two live here on this post with updates through the day. We hope you join us to enjoy what promises to be an exciting second day.

Open Championship Leaderboard 2022

-9 D. Johnson

D. Johnson -8 Hatton, Scheffler, Smith, Young

Hatton, Scheffler, Smith, Young -7 Gooch, Cantlay, Scott

Gooch, Cantlay, Scott -6 McIlroy, Kim, Theegala, Burns

McIlroy, Kim, Theegala, Burns -5 Wise, Ancer, Brown (a), Fitzpatrick, Varner III, Spieth, Katsuragawa

Predicted cut: E

Updates will come from Fergus Bisset , Dan Parker , Sam Tremlett , Mark Townsend and Andy Wright .

Hello and welcome to day two of the 150th Open Championship!

We'll have Fergus Bisset covering the early action this morning from 6am local time.

Does anyone else feel like round 1 only finished 5 minutes ago?

(Image credit: BBC)

The weather today looks interesting. A westerly to start with and maybe a spot of rain, the wind switching to a northerly later in the day. That might be challenging for the later starters.

HELLO AND WELCOME:

To day two of The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. I'm Fergus Bisset and I'll be taking you through the first couple of hours of the action. Cameron Young leads the way through 18 holes and will tee off today at 1.26. First out today are 1989 champion Mark Calcavecchia (+11 and dead last after round one), Ryan Fox of New Zealand (-1) and Jediah Morgan of Australia (+7).

BETS:

Just checking up on the performance of my bets from round 1. Billy Horschel (+1), Victor Perez (-1), Adrain Meronk (+3), Tyrrell Hatton (-1), Laurie Canter (Even)... Hope yours are doing better.

MORE SUNDAY PINS:

They're looking pretty tight again - The one on the 1st is short right, even more difficult to get to. But it's looking more receptive after a wee bit of rain. Ryan Fox has just got one to back up on the 2nd... Could be some very decent scoring today but frankly, who cares how low they go? The best player will win, whatever the scores are... If it's -20 then fair play to them.. It will still be super-exciting!

EARLY STARTERS:

Not many of the leading pack after round 1 are out early this morning. But Talor Gooch on -4 is out at 7.30am. Also on -4 are Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler who are out at 8.14 and 8.25 respectively.

TRY AGAIN HAOTONG LI

Yesterday I said I'd never seen it before when Kurt Kitayama bounced it off the railway sleepers on the edge of the Swilcan Burn and it came straight back towards him... Well I've now seen it twice because Haotong Li has just done it... His second shot almost came back to his feet. He looks pretty disconsolate... And now even more so as he's put his third shot in the drink... This is not the start you want.

BY WAY OF CONSOLATION:

This might not be of much consolation to Haotong Li but I once stuck my second shot in the Swilcan burn when it was flowing fast after quite a bit of rainfall. My ball headed out to sea at rapid pace. It was blowing a hoolie and pouring rain - I reached in my bag and pulled out another new Pro V1 (first ball was brand new too by the way) . I decided to drop back a bit so I didn't have to face a delicate chip across... I got it up in the wind a bit from about 50 yards and it too fell in the water. I then pulled out the final Pro V1 from the sleeve and dropped closer - I duffed the chip into the burn and NR'd having just lost £10 (it was a while ago so I'm guessing what I paid in Auchterlonies) to the waters...

TRIPLE TROUBLE:

Yup - It's a 7 for Haotong Li. I don't think he'll NR though.

SLOW PLAY:

A lot of chat about the slow play yesterday. It's just the way it is on The Old Course because of the crossovers and the fact players are often hitting onto adjacent fairways. One way to solve that might be to put a big line of internal out of bounds all the way up the middle of The Old Course... Can you imagine?! I hate internal out of bounds.

If you want a wee round-up from yesterday:

WEATHER WARNING

It's my own personal warning - please would people stop going on about Scotland having bad weather... The east coast of Scotland is one of the driest parts of the UK.. It hardly ever rains in St Andrews. How do you think the fairways are so baked and hard?

I live in Deeside up in Aberdeenshire where the weather is cracking because we're sheltered by the Cairngorms - It tends to be hot and sunny in the summer and cold and crisp in the winter... Just saying...

FIRST MOVER

Si Woo Kim has just birdied the first to move into the top five on -4. He holed out from the Road Hole bunker yesterday... He could have a chance this week.

PIN AT 1

It really is only just on the green over the Swilcan burn. I think there'll be a few more in the wet stuff by the end of the day.

FOXED BY THE FIFTH:

Ryan Fox just had an eagle putt from the front of the par-5 5th... He needed to get it over a large mound to reach the pin... He didn't and he left it 30 feet short. These greens can make you look foolish.

Speaking of looking foolish Russell Henley regatta very nearly hit it OB on the first, he hit a slinging hook in the style of Ian Baker Finch and was only saved by a very fortunate bounce on an upslope that slowed it down.

GOOOOOOOOOOCH:

Talor has just rolled one in on the 1st to get to -5...

STENSON - THE BOSS

Henrik is looking quite smart in his BOSS waterproofs. The Ryder Cup captain always dresses well. I attended the BOSS golf day in the build up to The Open.. It was a crazy affair with something like 50 influencers (which I am not by the way) descending on the Old Course. There was one chap in a string vest doing somersaults on the 1st tee.. Bonkers. We played team Stableford with best two of four scores on each hole to count... My team featured no influencers but two nice guys who work for The R&A (and are excellent golfers) and a Danish journalist who was handy too. We played pretty well and posted 82 points. We thought that might have a little chance... We thought wrong. One team (of influencers) managed? to score 118 points. There were more than a few raised eyebrows at the prizegiving but they weren't bothered - they celebrated as if they'd won the world cup... As I said... Crazy stuff! I heard a rumour that one of them faked having a hole-in-one on the 8th, just for the photo opportunity!

Here's Haotong Li's shot on the first:

AMATEUR HOUR:

Sam Bairstow has just made a birdie to get back under par. He's three back of current leading amateur Barclay Brown... Other amateurs include Keita Nakajima on Level, Aldrich Potgieter (+1), Fillipo Celli (+2), Aaron Jarvis (+3),

DJ GETTING UNDERWAY:

-4 for DJ yesterday and he starts with a lovely low long iron. Adam Scott needs to make some ground after level par in round 1. He's shanked it... Only joking... It's fine. And now Markly Shman or Mark Leishman... He's topped it.. Only joking... it's fine

WORST OPENING TEE SHOT

What's the worst first tee shot you've ever hit? I have a recurring nightmare in which I can't get the club away because there's a hedge too close behind the teeing area... I once played with a chap who thinned his drive along the ground, it hit into one of the forward tee markers, pinged back over our heads and out of bounds.. that wasn't great.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOCH

Talor's got another one at the 3rd and is now six-under.

Mark Leishman's just stuck it in the burn on 1. Oh Mark.

DELICATE CHIP

Mark Leishman has dropped and has to play a little chip across the burn. Just watching it has made me hyperventilate.

SEVEN SISTERS

Great name for the group of bunkers on the 5th that Si Woo Kim has just got past. I love the names of the bunkers at St Andrews.. My favourite is "Pulpit" midway down the 14th.. It's so named because of it's location because if you're in it you can look down into its more famous neighbour "Hell"

JOAQUIN NIEMANN

He's really good. I first saw him play when I went to cover the Latin America Amateur Championship in Santiago, Chile...Which he won. I wrote at the time that I thought he would go on to great things and I reckon he'll win a Major (maybe this one?) He hits it so well and can really work the ball.

THREE PUTTS

From DJ on the first. That's not great. Interestingly the first is playing over par at this point.. That pin is tough.

TYRRELL HATTON:

Is either very brave or he misjudged his approach to the 1st. It's perfect now but it was a little tight. He made it though and now has a great birdie chance.

SOLID PAR:

For Talor Gooch on the difficult 4th. A good par on that tough hole. He stays -6.

TYRRELL'S BALL:

Is in the burn now after he misses his makable birdie chance. I would have had that Tyrrell. Maybe he didn't read about my full sleeve Swilcan burn loss earlier on this morning... If you missed that scroll down...

Scottie Scheffler has replicated DJ's first hole and three-putted from the back of the green.

CHEAPE BUNKER:

Joaquin Niemann has gone in Cheape bunker on the 2nd. It's named after the Cheape family - My wife's maiden name was Cheape and when we were at university in St Andrews there were far too many jokes involving my (then) girlfriend and that bunker...

UNDER PAR:

There are currently 55 players under par in the 150th Open. That's pretty impressive. If you didn't know, you might think these guys were quite good.

MARCUS ARMITAGE:

Has just made back to backers to get to -3 .. See below

NIEMANN:

Has had to play out sideways from my wife's bunker and his third shot has found the dance floor, although it's not too close to the band. A bogey looks likely

OH NIEMANN:

That's what happens if you go in my wife's bunker. He's been made to look a little foolish by the 2nd green. His first putt on the 2nd has come pretty much back to his feet and now he's too long.. This could be a 7.

TALOR GOOOOOOOCH:

Has a special Callaway Tour bag for this week - there's a great story behind it.

CUT PREDICTION:

Currently at level par... I reckon that's where it will be.

HAND OVER:

As amateur Sam Bairstow makes a putt at nine to get out in 34 to move to two-under, just two behind leading amateur Barclay Brown, it's time for me to hand over to whoever is up next. I could look at the schedule but I don't want to spoil the surprise. I hope you all enjoy the rest of the day. There's going to be some good golf to take in.

GOOD MORNING PEOPLE - ANDY CHECKING IN

Thanks Fergus, and hello everyone from what is a wet and slightly miserable St Andrews. Aaron Wise and 'The Bullet' are showing what's capable in the early part of day two, with both three-under for their rounds.

The leader is out this afternoon while Tiger Woods gets going in little over 40 minutes as he looks to make it to the weekend.

DIVOTS, DIVOTS, DIVOTS

Tyrrell Hatton recovers brilliantly from a divot on the fourth to give himself a birdie chance. He doesn't convert but the Englishman is going well today.

Is it high time you got free relief from divots...?

BIRDIE FOR CASEY

In his first Major start of the year having been plagued by injury, Paul Casey is going along nicely. He's now three-under for the championship after a birdie at the par-5 fifth.

It's a shame the rain has rolled in as it has already taken a little bit of the sting out of the Old Course. I expect scoring to be better today.

CASEY GOES BACK-TO-BACK

The Englishman follows his birdie at the fifth with another at the sixth, snaking one in from 25ft. The recent LIV signee is now within four of Young's overnight lead.

HARRINGTON OFF TO A FLYER

As Tiger Woods tees off, in the game ahead, Padraig Harrington slots home from 6ft for an opening birdie. The Irishman is now -4 and right in the hunt. He's also one of my picks, so expect plenty more spam for the next two hours.

SI WOOOOOOOO

Korea's Si Woo Kim is the latest to log a birdie. He gets to five-under courtesy of a three at the 10th. Yesterday, the back nine was the harder of the two sides but with it being softer and calmer, there are chances to post a good halfway target for the World No. 69.

TIGER OFF AND RUNNING - AND AVOIDS THE BURN

Woods' misery started as early as the first hole yesterday after his tee shot found a divot and his approach found the Swilcan Burn. No such mistakes today as he sends his second 40 feet past the flag. His birdie attempt pulls up short but he should tidy up from there.

HERE'S HOW HARRINGTON MADE HIS EARLY MOVE

A superb approach into the first set up an opening birdie for Paddy. Check it out below...

PAR TO START FOR TIGER

Tiger mops up the tiddler and can now (hopefully) start his charge up the leaderboard to at least be around for the weekend. According to Data Golf, there's a 46.5% chance the cut will fall at level par, so a 66 is the minimum required for the great man.

It's pars to start for Fitzpatrick and Homa, too.

SERGIO LANDS THE BIG BIRD

I don't think I've seen Sergio once so far during this championship, on TV or in person. However, the Spaniard has just popped up on my screen dropping in a 47-footer on the ninth for eagle. He's four-under for the day and now under par for the tournament.

Could he add another Open win to his roll of honour? It would certainly be controversial...

GO ON PADDY

Using the contours to perfection, Harrington sets up another birdie chance at the second - and makes it to get to -5.

The pin is in the back-middle section, beyond a massive mound. Erring on the long and slightly left side allows the ball to gather towards the hole, but anyone coming up short faces the prospect of one of the wackiest putts on the course.

CALC WAVES GOODBYE TO THE OPEN

Mark Calcavecchia is about to bring an end to his Open career. He does the walk and poses for the pictures on the Swilcan Bridge in front of a moderate crowd who give him the warm ovation he deserves. It's a closing bogey for the 1989 Champion Golfer of the Year, but that matters little.

RAHM BIRDIES | SPIETH STIFFS IT ON 2

After a lacklustre day one for Rahm and Spieth, Friday has started markedly brighter, minus the weather. The Spaniard opens his account on the first to get back to level par, while Spieth stuffs it to within six inches on the second to get to -2.

THE PERILS OF THE OLD COURSE GREENS

It might be playing easier, but you've got to keep your wits about you at all times here, as Joaquin Niemann found out. Watch below...

BIRDIE FEST

Day one fizzled out with a whimper but the world's best are making up for it early on Friday. I have a number of moves to report, so here goes...

A second consecutive birdie takes Rahm to -1. Up ahead, Adam Scott finishes a stellar front nine with a birdie to get to three-under. Hatton is -4 following gains at the sixth and seventh, with Dustin Johnson now five-under as he turns for home.

Elsewhere, Tiger Woods has opened his birdie account, nailing a putt from long range at the third. That's better!

HATTON TO -5, DJ TO -6

The birdies continue to roll in. Hatton is the latest player to take advantage of the driveable par-4 ninth that was the second-easiest hole on the course yesterday. The Englishman is now -5.

One ahead is Dustin Johnson on -6 after a birdie on the 10th. He follows in Adam Scott, who is now -4 as the big names assemble on this most benign of days in the Home of Golf.

OH TIGER...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's proper head-in-hands type stuff at the fourth for Tiger. After a move in the right direction, he misses from short range at the fourth to give the shot straight back. At +6, it's really hard to envisage a scenario where he makes the cut.

It's better news for Matt Fitzpatrick, who curls in a 10-footer for birdie to get to -2.

PUTTS GOING IN FROM EVERYWHERE

Scoring is bordering on obscene here. On 10, Hatton and Scheffler both hole from distance to get to -6 and -5 respectively. Scheffler, the World No. 1, continues to go quietly about his business but I expect him to challenge for the Claret Jug come Sunday.

In the game ahead, Adam Scott makes it three in a row, dropping in a bomb from distance at the par-3 11th to join the OWGR king.

GARCIA ON A TEAR

The round of the day so far belongs to Sergio Garcia. He is -6 through 13 holes and -3 for the championship having made a stuttering start yesterday. He still has the par-5 14th and the driveable 18th to come, so watch this space.

GOOOOOOCH

The LIV rebels are assembling. Gooch, who compared the atmosphere at the LIV Golf Invitational Portland to the Ryder Cup, having never featured in the biennial contest, has closed to within one of the overnight leader courtesy of a birdie at the 14th.

A shot further back, Scheffler pours in another putt, this time at the 11th, to get to -6. The Old Course is playing like a par 68 today.

CUT UPDATE

The predicted cut still stands at level par, with the probability of it remaining there rising steadily. According to Data Golf, there is a 61% chance that will be the mark that sees players through to the weekend in St Andrews.

HARRINGTON IN FREEFALL

My goodness, Paddy. A round that started so well is falling apart here. Back-to-back bogeys at the fourth and fifth was bad enough, but he's now doubled the sixth to plummet back to -1.

He's now more in danger of missing the cut than mounting a challenge.

ANOTHER BIRDIE FOR SERGIO

Garcia continues his charge up the leaderboard with a birdie at the 14th. He's now -4 for the tournament and in with a chance of threatening the record low round in a Major set by Branden Grace in 2017.

BOGEY FOR TIGER - THE DREAM IS OFFICIALLY OVER

A lengthy par putt slides by on the sixth, meaning it's another bogey for Tiger, who is now +7 for the tournament. He's noticeably in a lot more discomfort than he was yesterday, too. Got to think the late-early draw hasn't helped but his putter has been stone cold, not for the first time this year.

DINWIDDIE WATCH

Let's check in with Rab, the people's champion. A par at the first will likely have settled any nerves but a bogey at the second may have brought them back to the surface. I really hope the Englishman, who also doubles up as a construction worker, can build on yesterday's round and feature over the weekend here.

SCHEFFLER MOVES INTO POSITION

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They say the best rounds start with a bogey, which has rung true for the World No. 1 today. After a level-par 36 going out, he's come alive on the Old Course's typically harder back nine. A third birdie in a row has him within one of Cameron Young's lead.

DJ TO -7 | ONE FINAL CHECK ON PADDY

Dustin joins Scheffler at seven-under with a birdie at the 14th, with Scottie's streak coming to an end on the 13th. Adam Scott follows DJ in to join the group at -6.

As for my man Paddy, it's more bad news. A bogey at the eighth has him on the cut mark at level par.

Behind, Tiger remains +7 and Fitzpatrick gets to -2 with a birdie at hole seven.

THAT'S ALL FROM ME, OVER TO DAN PARKER

It's time for a handover and for me to get out onto the course to steer Harrington home in one piece. Taking over is the ever-capable Dan Parker. Been a pleasure.

THANKS ANDY, DAN HERE

'Ever-capable'. Cheers, Andy. Great work this morning and I'll be sure to keep Dinwiddie watch alive for the next few hours.

It's brightened up significantly from the dull mizzle we saw this morning and players are taking advantage of calm winds and softer greens so far this morning.

MOVERS AND SHAKERS

For those of you just joining us, here's a reminder of some of today's big movers so far.

Up 107 places this morning is Sergio Garcia who is currently seven-under for the day through 16 holes and T12th. Up 50 places - T5th - is Adam Scott, who is six-under for the day and tournament through 14 holes. Elsewhere, Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton and Patrick Cantlay are nicely placed and are into the final thirds of their respective rounds.

In the opposite direction, Kevin Na is today's biggest faller, down 89 places at six-over par for the day. Fellow LIV golfers Bernd Wiesberger has also fallen signifancntly today, 72 places and well outside the cutline.

That'll do for your charts update. Radio 1, if you're reading, I'm available if the chart show is still a thing.

MORE BOOS FOR POULTS

After Ian Poulter was subject to a smattering of boos on the 1st tee yesterday, the crowd are at it again today. While Poulter claimed not to have heard any of them , they were very clear on the television broadcast today.

DINWIDDIE WATCH

I'm afraid it's bad news for those following the story of Robert Dinwiddie. His second bogey of the day on the 4th hole means he's two-over for the day. That's still three-under for the tournament, well inside the cut line which I'm sure is his aim today.

BOOS, WHAT BOOS?

Whether he can hear them or not, Poulter looks fired up this week. He's just drained a long birdie putt at the first to move to four-under.

CANTLAY TO SIX-UNDER

Fourth birdie of the day for Patrick Cantlay through just seven holes. Cam Young still holds the lead at eight-under par, but they are queuing up behind him.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

HATTON WITHIN ONE

A birdie at the par-5 14th holes takes Hatton to within one shot of the lead. He's won twice around the Old Course in his career and I think he'll be right in the picture come Sunday night the way he's striking the ball.

DJ TIES THE LEAD

Dustin Johnson joins Cameron Young at the top of the leaderboard after pouring in a wicked putt on the 16th hole. He'll be looking to play the final two holes in one-under par and secure the clubhouse lead all for himself.

AMATEUR UPDATE

Looks like we'll have a cracking race for the Silver Medal this weekend. Barclay Brown is out on course at three-under, Filippo Celli is two-under and Keita Nakajimi is one-under.

England's Sam Bairstow and Australia's Aaron Jarvis are both in the clubhouse at even par and will be desperately hoping to creep into the weekend on the cut line.

LOVING THE 9TH HOLE

Some of the featured groups are currently coming through to end their front nine, and I'm really enjoying watching them tackle the 9th hole. It's a fairly easy and short par 4 with most players hitting it just through the back of the green in one with a driver. Too easy? Sure. But it's making for great entertainment and plenty of eagles chances.

The last two men's Majors at Southern Hills and Brookline were brutes of courses and scoring was tough for all four rounds. It's been a breath of fresh air to see some low scoring so far this week at the Old Course.

TIGER UPDATE

It's all rather quiet on the Tiger Woods front I'm afraid. He simply can't get anything going and still remains at seven-over par with almost no chance of making the cut. Elsewhere, DJ has made a par on 17 while Jordan Spieth has got himself to five-under par with a birdie on the 9th.

CANTLAY OUT IN 31

Mechanically, methodically, menacingly. Patrick Cantlay has motored to seven-under par with a brilliant 31 on the front nine. He's had a quiet year by his standards but he's been trending back in the right direction for the last month or so. Can he add a Major to his seven PGA Tour wins?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

DUSTIN JOHNSON TAKES THE LEAD

A two putt birdie on the 18th hole take DJ atop the leaderboard. It's a five-under par 67 to go with yesterday's 68 and we have a new target set.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

RETIREMENT RUMOURS QUASHED

A nice par save for Woods on the 11th shows he's still grinding out there. Will this be his last competitive round at St Andrews? Senior Staff Writer Elliott heath has taken a look at why Tiger shouldn't (and won't) call it a day on his career after today's round.

DINWIDDIE WATCH

Our very own Andy Wright insisted I keep up with his Dinwiddie watch - and I shall oblige. He's only played four holes since the last update about an hour ago and he's clawed a shot back with a birdie on the 7th. He's well inside the current cut line and is four-under par for the tournament.

CAM SMITH MAKES A FAST START

This chap can putt. Ideal start for Cam Smith who rolls in 47ft putt on the first hole for birdie to get him to six-under.

HATTON SIGNS OFF STRONG

A bogey-free 66 for Tyrrell Hatton is rounded off with a birdie on the 18th. That's a fine round of golf from the Englishman who now sits in a tie for second place. Scheffler also signs off with a birdie to join Hatton at eight-under par.

FOUR IN A ROW FOR HIGGO

South African Garrick Higgo has just had four birdies on his first four holes. He's the first player to go on such a run this week.

CAM YOUNG ON COURSE

The star of day one has just started his second round. He's woken up today to a lot more company at the top of the leaderboard I'm sure he'll be looking for a sensible round in the high 60s today to cement his place atop the pack.

ANOTHER ONE FOR SMITH

This guy can putt (again). A blistering start from Cam Smith who has carded two birdies on his opening two holes all thanks to his wand of a putter.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SCOTT CARDS 65

Adam Scott has shot through the field today thanks to a magnificent round of 65. From level par at the start of the to seven-under, the Australian will be looking to banish the demons of 2012 with win the weekend.

THREE IN A ROW FOR SMITH

The hottest man on course right now Cam Smith has started with three birdies in a row to clamber his way to up eight-under par. He's holed putts of 47ft, 17ft and 12ft to start his day.

EARLY BOGEY FOR YOUNG

Not the start the American would've been looking for. A bogey on the 2nd hole drops him back into the ever-growing group at seven-under.

DINWIDDIE WATCH

Back to Dinwiddie watch, and it's not good news folks. He's dropped two shots since our last update and currently sits at two-under par for the tournament.

The cut currently sits at level par but could creep to one-under later today. All to play for for the Englishman who is currently on the 11th hole.

WHAT WENT WRONG FOR TIGER?

It's hard to tell, really. I think lots of us are in agreement that the late-early start hasn't favoured him and finding that divot - and then the Swilcurn Burn - on the first hole yesterday set him immediately on the back foot. The six-and-a-bit hour round of golf yesterday can't have helped either.

After watching him over the last two days, it mostly feels like his putter has just been stone cold. He hasn't had the pace of the greens all week and his lack of tournament golf is clear to see.

WESTY STARTS WELL

A birdie on the first hole for Lee Westwood puts him at five-under par. He quietly went about his score of 68 yesterday and could easily match that today to put himself amongst the leaders.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

BROWN LEADS THE AMATEURS

Barclay Brown is putting another nice round of golf together. After a 68 yesterday, a birdie two on the 8th has taken him to five-under par and firmly in the chasing pack.

Fitzpatrick has just joined him at five-under par too. The US Open champion looks in serene touch out on the Old Course.

SAHITH THEEGALA

Sahith Theegala has won himself a lot of new fans thanks to his recent exploits on the PGA Tour and he's got plenty of support in Scotland this week. Check out this tee shot on the 12th hole that looked like it was tracking toward the hole...

YOUNG BALANCES BOOKS

A chip in birdie at the 4th hole balances the books for Cam Young's round today. A hop, skip and jump and the ball nestled in the cup. Ahead at the 5th, John Daly has just holed a 76ft eagle putt to get to one-under par and inside the cut line.

CANTLAY BIRDIE

That's Patty Ice straight into that group at eight-under par, which now sits at five players. It was a very cute chip on the 16th that set up the birdie and he'll have the birdie chance at the 18th to try and tie Johnson's clubhouse lead.

