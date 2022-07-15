ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China’s Xi, in Xinjiang, signals no change to Uyghur policy

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wlfoU_0ggUk35V00
1 of 4

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping, on a visit this week to the Xinjiang region where his government is widely accused of oppressing predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities, showed no signs of backing off policies that have come under harsh criticism from the U.S. and many European countries.

Xi stressed the full and faithful implementation of his ruling Communist Party’s approach in the region, highlighting social stability and lasting security as the overarching goals, the official Xinhua News Agency said Friday.

Under his leadership, authorities have carried out a sweeping crackdown on Xinjiang’s Uyghur and Kazakh communities following an outburst of deadly separatist violence. While no exact figure has been released, analysts say hundreds of thousands and likely a million or more people have been detained over time.

Critics have described the crackdown that placed thousands in prison-like indoctrination camps as cultural genocide. The U.S. and others have placed officials responsible under visa bans for their part in extralegal detentions, separation of families and incarcerating people for studying abroad or having foreign contacts.

Xi, on what was described as an “inspection tour” from Tuesday to Friday, said that enhanced efforts should be made to uphold the principle that Islam in China must be Chinese in orientation, Xinhua said.

While the needs of religious believers should be ensured, they should be united closely to the Communist Party and the government, the official news agency quoted him as saying.

He called for educating and guiding people of all ethnic groups to strengthen their identification with the Chinese nation, culture and Communist Party.

The Chinese leader called Xinjiang a “core area and a hub” in China’s program of building ports, railways and power stations connecting it to economies reaching from Central Asia to Eastern Europe. The U.S. has blocked some imports of cotton and other products from the region over reports of forced labor.

Xi met with leaders of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a supra-governmental body that operates its own courts, schools and health system under a military system imposed on the region after the Communist Party took power in China in 1949.

Xi “learned about the history of the XPCC in cultivating and guarding the frontier areas,” Xinhua reported.

Xinjiang borders Russia, Afghanistan and volatile Central Asia, which China has sought to draw within its orbit through economic incentives and security alliances.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

US destroyer sails past Chinese-held South China Sea islands

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. Navy on Wednesday sailed a destroyer close to China-controlled islands in the South China Sea in what Washington said was a patrol aimed at asserting freedom of navigation through the strategic seaway. The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold sailed past the Paracel Islands and continued...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Taiwan loses major advocate, defensive ally with assassination of Shinzo Abe

With the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Taiwan and the United States have lost a major advocate against Chinese militarization in the Pacific. Abe, an archconservative of Japanese politics and Japan-first nationalist opposed to Chinese expansion, had been a stalwart ally of Taiwan as threats of Chinese "reunification" loomed.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing's vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
BBC

Zero Covid holds danger for China's Xi

In June, passengers on a high-speed train from China's financial hub Shanghai to Beijing failed to reach their destination. Halfway to the capital, officials wearing protective clothing stopped the train, boarded and announced on megaphones that everyone must get off because one of the passengers had been linked to a Covid cluster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Xi invites European leaders to China – should they go?

The Chinese government has invited the leaders of major European countries, including Germany, France and Italy to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, likely in November. On Monday, the South China Morning Post reported based on a source familiar with the matter that the Chinese government sent meeting invitations to French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. It is unclear when these invitations were sent out and it remains to be seen whether any of the European leaders will accept Xi’s invitation.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
CHINA
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uyghur#Communist China#Xinjiang#Chinese#Muslim#European#Communist Party#Xinhua News Agency#Kazakh#Visa#Islam
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
Washington Examiner

Fearing military constraint, China warns Japan against constitutional changes

Alarmed by Japan's move to shed constitutional prohibitions on the use of military force, China is upping its threats against Tokyo. In a Tuesday editorial, Beijing's Global Times warned that Japan's scrapping of its pacifist constitution would lead it into an "abyss." The newspaper accused the United States of pressuring Tokyo to become "a geopolitical thug." Also on Tuesday, China reacted angrily to the attendance of Taiwan's vice president at the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province and has been deeply alarmed by its improving relationship with Japan, the U.S., and certain European powers.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
International Business Times

China's Xi Urges Unity On Rare Visit To Once-restive Xinjiang

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Xinjiang this week, making his first trip in eight years to the once-restive northwestern frontier region where the United States has accused China of genocide against the mostly Muslim Uyghur minority. From Tuesday to Friday, Xi visited sites in Xinjiang including a cotton plantation, a...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

China's Xi 'Deeply Regrets' Death of Japan's Abe

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences on Saturday over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whom Xi said had worked hard to improve relations between the neighbours, Chinese state media reported. Japan's longest serving modern leader was gunned down on Friday in the...
CHINA
Daily Beast

Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash

A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Japan, South Korea foreign ministers agree to improve ties

TOKYO (AP) — The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan reaffirmed Monday the importance of bilateral ties and the three-way relationship with the United States as they renewed efforts to mend relations amid the war in Ukraine and other global tensions. Park Jin, South Korea’s top diplomat, and...
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Yellen calls out China trade practices in South Korea visit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. and South Korea should deepen their trade ties to avoid letting other countries use their market positions to unfair advantage, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday during a visit where she also urged the U.S. ally to support a plan to seek a price cap on Russian oil. Soaring energy prices figured heavily in the meetings in Seoul. During his talks with Yellen, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for international cooperation in stabilizing energy prices and easing supply chain disruptions that have contributed to decades-high inflation, Yoon’s office said. In her remarks at a research and development facility run by LG, one of South Korea’s biggest business groups, Yellen said Russia was threatening to spark a global food crisis by blocking ports in Ukraine after its invasion of the country caused energy prices to surge. “All responsible countries must unite in opposition to this war and work together to end it swiftly,” Yellen said. “And that’s why the United States and other responsible allies and partners are seeking to reduce Russia’s revenue to wage its war without causing a necessary volatility in global energy markets.”
BUSINESS
International Business Times

U.S. Wants To End Dependence On China Rare Earths -Yellen

The United States wants to end its "undue dependence" on rare earths, solar panels and other key goods from China to prevent Beijing from cutting off supplies as it has done to other countries, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. Yellen, who arrived in Seoul late on Monday, told Reuters...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy