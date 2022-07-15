WEATHER- Hit the Lake!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

We are watching for a chance of storms coming in Sunday afternoon through Monday but your Friday and Saturday look delightful for mid-July. Hit the pool, hit the lake, hit the river and enjoy!

Friday Sunny, with a high near 93. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Saturday Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

