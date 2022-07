WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been two years of heartache for families of two men who went missing within a day of each other and are now thought to be dead. Both families were told the same disturbing story by people who called in with tips: that Koby Roush and Raymont Willis had been cut up in a woodchipper and fed to hogs.

