Many were quick to capture a photo when numerous waterspouts were spotted spinning all at once in a place where such a weather phenomenon has not often been reported. Typically when stormy weather is in the forecast, many people avoid the beach or going out on a boat. However, that wasn't the case for many vacationers in southwestern Finland who rushed to the sea to witness an awe-inspiring weather phenomenon last weekend.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO