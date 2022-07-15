ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Seal Deal For Youth Defender Zak Sturge From Brighton

By Stephen Smith
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fX7ns_0ggUflFn00

Known for their fabled academy, Chelsea are looking to bolster it this summer by bringing in talented youth prospects, with one's arrival reportedly all but guaranteed.

Known for their fabled academy, Chelsea are looking to bolster it this summer by bringing in talented youth prospects, with one's arrival reportedly all but guaranteed.

The Blues are reportedly looking to bring in several youth targets this summer. Their academy is instrumental to their club, so this investment is hardly a surprise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01THDD_0ggUflFn00

IMAGO / Focus Images

Reports on Thursday from the DailyMail claim that Chelsea have a deal in place to bring in youth defender Zak Sturge from Brighton. The defender confirmed his departure from Brighton on Thursday and seems set to join the West London club.

Chelsea had to fend off interest from both Leeds and several Bundesliga clubs for the signature of the young Englishman. He has impressed in Brighton's youth sides and recently took part in the England under-18s Four Nations campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TbSsZ_0ggUflFn00

IMAGO / Focus Images

The report mentions another youth target of Chelsea's: Tyler Dibling of Southampton. The 16-year-old attacking midfielder was promoted by manager Ralph Hasenhüttl to train with the first team late last season and made the bench for their match against Brentford in May.

Newcastle are also reportedly interested in the midfielder, so Chelsea will again have to beat out an English club if they want to bring Dibling to West London alongside Sturge.

Read More Chelsea News

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Brentford#English
Chelsea Transfer Room

News: "Signing Kalidou Koulibaly will help Chelsea fight for the Premier League title again." Mikael Silvestre States

Former Manchester United and France defender Mikael Silvestre has stated that he believes that Chelsea's latest summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly can help them challenge for the Premier League. Chelsea confirmed the signing of their new central defender last week, with Koulibaly becoming the clubs second signing of the summer following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Women Prepare For WSL Return

Liverpool Women began preparations for their return to the Women's Super League earlier this week. Matt Beard's side returned to the Solar Campus in Wallasey, ahead of their return to England's top league. The Reds' Ladies were relegated to the Women's Championship in 2021, but immediately returned to the WSL...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Andy Cole's boot emergency

Andy Cole, Bryan Robson and former kit man Albert Morgan were the warm-up act in Federation Square ahead of the Manchester United kit launch in Melbourne. Cole told a funny story from the time he joined United from Newcastle in January 1995. He turned up for training the day after...
WORLD
BBC

Robert Lewandowski: Has Barcelona move tarnished striker's Bayern Munich legacy?

It's finally happening. After months of speculation and fall-outs, Robert Lewandowski is joining Barcelona. The move will mark the end of an eight-year relationship between Lewandowski and Bayern Munich that saw them win eight consecutive German championships and the Champions League in 2020. Things did not end on good terms,...
SOCCER
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy