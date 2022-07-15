Cancer Program at UM Shore Regional Health earns reaccreditation

The Diagnostic and Imaging Center, Clark Comprehensive Breast Center and Shore Rehabilitation Center at Easton are located at 10 Martin Court. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Cancer Program at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has been granted a three-year reaccreditation by the Commission on Cancer following a review of its programs, services and facilities. The program first earned CoC accreditation in 2015 and has maintained It continuously since.

The Cancer Program at UM Shore Regional Health includes the UM SRH Cancer Center and the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center and is the only comprehensive cancer care program serving residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. Patients treated at the Cancer Program benefit from a team approach that includes professionals in multiple disciplines from UM SRH, UM Shore Medical Group, the University of Maryland Cancer Network and the University of Maryland School of Medicine. These specialties include experts in oncology/hematology, radiology, radiation oncology, pathology, nursing, nutrition, rehabilitation and social work. All patients receive a comprehensive treatment plan and access to numerous support services.

The CoC’s accreditation review process occurs every three years. The Cancer Program’s preparation process involved a comprehensive effort by the Cancer Committee, a multi-disciplinary team comprised of surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other oncology specialists.

“The committee worked with staff members in the UM SRH Cancer Center and the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, taking a comprehensive cancer treatment and providing patients with support throughout their entire cancer journey,” said Emily Kowalski, MD, a radiation oncologist at the Cancer Center who served as committee chair. “Our ongoing accreditation reflects our adherence to the highest standards of care and support for our patients.”

Conducted by an independent physician surveyor, the CoC accreditation review examined the Center’s compliance with 38 quality care standards focusing on prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease and end-of-life care. Other considerations in the review included the availability of clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling, and various patient-centered services, including support programs, a patient navigation process and a survivorship plan of care.

As an entity within the American College of Surgeons, the CoC is a national consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving patient outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients through standard-setting, prevention, research, education and the monitoring of comprehensive, quality care.