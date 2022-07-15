ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Cancer Program at UM Shore Regional Health earns reaccreditation

By Angela Price
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALaEw_0ggUdu1W00
The Diagnostic and Imaging Center, Clark Comprehensive Breast Center and Shore Rehabilitation Center at Easton are located at 10 Martin Court. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Cancer Program at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has been granted a three-year reaccreditation by the Commission on Cancer following a review of its programs, services and facilities. The program first earned CoC accreditation in 2015 and has maintained It continuously since.

The Cancer Program at UM Shore Regional Health includes the UM SRH Cancer Center and the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center and is the only comprehensive cancer care program serving residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. Patients treated at the Cancer Program benefit from a team approach that includes professionals in multiple disciplines from UM SRH, UM Shore Medical Group, the University of Maryland Cancer Network and the University of Maryland School of Medicine. These specialties include experts in oncology/hematology, radiology, radiation oncology, pathology, nursing, nutrition, rehabilitation and social work. All patients receive a comprehensive treatment plan and access to numerous support services.

The CoC’s accreditation review process occurs every three years. The Cancer Program’s preparation process involved a comprehensive effort by the Cancer Committee, a multi-disciplinary team comprised of surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other oncology specialists.

“The committee worked with staff members in the UM SRH Cancer Center and the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, taking a comprehensive cancer treatment and providing patients with support throughout their entire cancer journey,” said Emily Kowalski, MD, a radiation oncologist at the Cancer Center who served as committee chair. “Our ongoing accreditation reflects our adherence to the highest standards of care and support for our patients.”

Conducted by an independent physician surveyor, the CoC accreditation review examined the Center’s compliance with 38 quality care standards focusing on prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease and end-of-life care. Other considerations in the review included the availability of clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling, and various patient-centered services, including support programs, a patient navigation process and a survivorship plan of care.

As an entity within the American College of Surgeons, the CoC is a national consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving patient outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients through standard-setting, prevention, research, education and the monitoring of comprehensive, quality care.

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Beebe welcomes general surgeon John Tyson

Beebe Medical Group recently announced board-certified general surgeon John William Tyson, MD, FACS, has joined its medical staff. “Please welcome Dr. Tyson, an experienced surgeon, to Sussex County and Team Beebe,” said Stephen Keiser, Beebe Medical Group chief administrative officer. “He joins a team of talented surgeons who provide excellent surgical care for our community.”
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
chestertownspy.org

The 100th Harvest for Mid-Shore’s CULTA Cannabis

Historically, Cambridge had been home to many successful businesses, notably fruit and vegetable canneries, seafood packing houses, and related production facilities. The industries produced economic boom times and plenty of jobs for locals needing work. Those once bustling businesses have long since drifted away. Yet some vacant factories and warehouses...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

One stop shop held in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The Lower Shore Vulnerable Populations Task Force held their One Stop Event at the Leonard Apartments on Saturday. The event helped distribute food, vaccines, Narcan training, access to services, and more. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Easton, MD
Health
Bay Net

Buy Local Challenge’s 15th Anniversary Hits Maryland On July 22-31

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – 2022 marks the 15th Anniversary of The Buy Local Challenge, a statewide initiative created by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), promoted in partnership with Maryland Department of Agriculture, which encourages all Marylanders to pledge their support for local farms and producers by choosing to buy and enjoy Maryland grown and produced farm products every day during Buy Local Week (July 22 through July 31, 2022).
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Opinion: Four Rural Eastern Shore Counties are Losing Population. Why? By Tom Timberman

Prior to the onslaught of the COVID-19 Pandemic, rural areas of the United States were seeing modest economic growth, while most populations stayed at 2010 levels. The national total of rural residents was some 46 million or about 14% of the US total., These statistics rather sharply contrast with the urban data, which showed considerably higher increases in both categories.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

August 14 Brings Crabs, Watermen’s Rodeo to St. Michaels

On Sunday, Aug. 14, Watermen’s Appreciation Day returns to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md., featuring a spirited boat docking contest, steamed crabs and other regional food, live music, beer, boat rides, family activities, and more. The fundraising event is organized by CBMM in cooperation with the Talbot Watermen Association, with proceeds benefiting both organizations.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Research#Cancer Prevention#Cancer Care#Um Shore Regional Health#The Commission On Cancer#Um Shore Medical Group#Coc#The Cancer Program#The Cancer Committee
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 17 Historic Havre de Grace and the deck at MacGregor’s

On the 17th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour in 2021, Nestor sought the advice of many folks for a Harford County day. Because he’d been almost everywhere except downtown Harve de Grace, it was an easy decision to find the beautiful antique shops and history of the place. This also led him directly to MacGregor’s and the Tiki Bar and outdoor deck.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
Wbaltv.com

US Naval Academy announces death of midshipman

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Naval Academy=AZVSCrqJF3vpcFpe-4ydDIH6oGqaE52obLEFbADNlsKCcwD7KG9nRBzrlvGLZD2fOUEIajECSRVcn_7D1pLGGc8jF6sRZrmMh9oPp044LNp6Di8NEHT_eprfuv-vni1UdpvMMegKYVP1R57behfyQPx9SBDGba_wFyBD-zTT6VSK1Q&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">announced Sunday afternoon the death of a midshipman. Foul play is not suspected, the academy said. The midshipman's identity will be released after notification of the family. The academy said support is available: "The Naval Academy is supporting the midshipman's family, friends...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
whatsupmag.com

Celebrate African American Heritage at Legacy Day

Legacy Day is a festival that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of African Americans in Kent County, MD. The first Legacy Day was held to honor a community businessman and icon, Charles Graves, owner of the famous Uptown Club in Chestertown. Mr. Graves, affectionately known as “Charlie”, operated the Uptown Club, a night spot that brought some of the hottest acts in popular music to Chestertown from the late 1940s to 1988. The Uptown Club was Kent County’s stop on the legendary “chittlin’ circuit”, bringing notable black entertainers such as Ray Charles, James Brown, Etta James, Little Richard…and many more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe storms hit Baltimore, Cecil and Harford counties

BALTIMORE -- WJZ is tracking severe thunderstorms—one of them that was capable of producing a tornado—in the Baltimore area.Tornado warnings for issued from about 4-4:45 p.m. for parts of Carroll and Baltimore counties. The warnings have since expired.A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties until 5:45 p.m. That warning expired too.Afterward, the National Weather Service put Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne's counties on alert for severe thunderstorms until 6:45 p.m.This thunderstorm could produce wind gusts capable of reaching 60 miles per hour. It can damage trees and power lines. The storms were projected impact...
BALTIMORE, MD
6abc Action News

Delaware farm opening up to the public for first time in decades

MILLSBORO, Delaware (WPVI) -- For the first time in decades, a Delaware farm is opening up to the public. It's a way to educate people about the local farming community. Action News Photojournalist Dave Edwards takes us to the "Lavender and Lambs Experience" in Millsboro, Sussex County. Brittingham Farms. Location:...
WMDT.com

Officers graduate from Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy

DELMARVA – 25 law enforcement officers from Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset, Dorchester, Talbot, Caroline, and Kent Counties graduated in the 88th entrance-level class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy. Congrats to all our new men and women in Blue, and thank you for making the sacrifice to serve the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
mymcmedia.org

New Omicron Subvariant BA.5 Reported in County

A new coronavirus subvariant, a dominant strain of omicron called BA.5, has been reported in Montgomery County, according to Acting County Health Officer and Chief Dr. James Bridgers. “It is in Montgomery County and is in the state of Maryland. It is in the region,” said Bridgers. BA.5 is...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
341
Followers
326
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy