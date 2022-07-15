ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Pinch-runner scores in 10th as Brewers beat Giants

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cg1Ki_0ggUdgua00

SAN FRANCISCO -- Pinch-runner Christian Yelich scurried home for the winning run in the 10th inning on an infield single by Jonathan Davis that pitcher Camilo Doval couldn't secure on the grass in front of third, and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Thursday night.

Doval (3-5) allowed a one-out walk to Rowdy Tellez in the 10th with Yelich in to start at second base in extra innings. Doval had worked out of a jam an inning earlier when Hunter Renfroe hit a two-out double, but Victor Caratini flied out to left.

Corbin Burnes struck out 10 pitching into the eighth inning, yet settled for a no-decision as the first-place Brewers won for just the second time in five games and third time in eight.

Burnes, the shaggy-haired former star pitcher at tiny mid-major Saint Mary's College in the East Bay suburbs, notched his seventh start this season with double figures strikeouts. He allowed one run on four hits with three walks over 7 1/3 innings.

The right-hander started the eighth by giving up Brandon Crawford's single to shallow left. After striking out Joey Bart, Burnes walked LaMonte Wade Jr. and his night was done. Hoby Milner relieved with runners on first and second.

Austin Slater grounded into a force at third that got Crawford out before Thairo Estrada was hit by a pitch in his right foot to load the bases for pinch-hitter Darin Ruf, who flied out to right to leave the bases loaded.

Milner got the first out of the ninth then Trevor Gott (2-2) entered and struck out David Villar before Mike Yastrezemski struck out. Devin Williams recorded the final three outs for his sixth save to finish the 3-hour, 52-minute game.

Andrew McCutchen hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth and Willy Adames' RBI single two innings later tied the game at 2.

Burnes outdueled Carlos Rodón, who surrendered three straight singles to start the second before striking out the side.

With one out in the eighth, the Giants challenged a single by Jonathan Davis that he had beaten shortstop Crawford's throw. The call was overturned on replay review for the second out then Dominic Leone retired McCutchen on a called third strike.

The Brewers, who won 50 road games last season and are now 29-21, won three of four in the Giants' waterfront ballpark last year. They improved to 4-5 this year against the NL West.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: LF Yelich, scratched with mid-back tightness Tuesday at Minnesota, hit in the cage and was going through a full pregame routine before his appearance in the 10th. "He's making progress for sure," manager Craig Counsell said.

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt played designated hitter for a third straight game as he nurses a knee issue but came out early. Belt did groundball work before the game with a machine in front of the Giants' dugout. ... LHP Jose Alvarez was transferred to the 60-day injured list as he deals with inflammation in his pitching elbow. Manager Gabe Kapler said Alvarez would receive a second opinion for the injury and the expected course of recovery is through rehab.

MCGEE DEPARTS

Left-hander Jake McGee was placed on unconditional release waivers after being designated for assignment Saturday.

San Francisco's former closer, the 35-year-old McGee was 1-2 with a 7.17 ERA and three saves over 21 1/3 innings.

The Giants are responsible for $1,653,846 still owed the left-hander as part of a $5 million, two-year contract. He is owed $1,153,846 of this year's $2.5 million salary plus a $500,000 buyout of a $4.5 million team option for 2023.

The Giants claimed LHP Aaron Fletcher off waivers from the Pirates and optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

RHP Brandon Woodruff (7-3, 4.01 ERA) takes the mound for Friday's game of the four-game weekend series with the Brewers going 8-4 in his starts so far, and will pitch opposite lefty Alex Wood (6-7, 4.43). He is seeking back-to-back winning outings for the third time this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a Joey Gallo problem at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees have instilled plenty of faith in slugger Joey Gallo, but he hasn’t reciprocated. Gallo has struggled considerably this season to produce on offense, recording a season average of .161 in the batter’s box, hosting a 28.6% on-base rate and .327 slugging percentage, the worst in his career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
ClutchPoints

Matt Carpenter gets absolute hero treatment from Yankees fans over insane night vs the Red Sox

The New York Yankees have given Matt Carpenter’s career a second wind. Carpenter has been nothing but an absolute monster at the plate since he signed a one-year deal with the Yankees that’s worth $2 million back in May. On Saturday night against rivals Boston Red Sox at home, Carpenter blessed the Yankees again with an insane performance just to add to his snowballing legend in The Big Apple.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

TRADE: Los Angeles Angels And New York Yankees Make A Deal

Yankees: "The New York Yankees announced that they have acquired INF/OF Tyler Wade on Wednesday from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations." Wade had previously been on the Yankees for the first five seasons of his MLB career prior to...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Jake Mcgee
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Joey Bart
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Hoby Milner
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Trevor Gott
Person
Thairo Estrada
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Dominic Leone
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Leader emerges in Juan Soto trade sweepstakes

The Washington Nationals are looking into the possibility of trading Juan Soto, and a favorite in the sweepstakes has already emerged. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the San Diego Padres are the early favorite to land Soto. While some have floated the idea of a blockbuster swap involving Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., one person familiar with the Padres’ thinking told Heyman that they want to pair Soto with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-All-Star pitcher eyeing MLB comeback

Some three years after he last took the mound, one former MLB pitcher is stretching out his hamstrings again. Nick Lozito of The Oaklandside reported this week that ex-All-Star right-hander Tyson Ross is training to make a potential return to Major League Baseball. Lozito notes that Ross and his agent plan to hold workouts for scouts during the coming weeks in the Bay Area.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#The San Francisco Giants#Saint Mary S College
FanSided

Ump job: Braves, Matt Olson get completely hosed with awful called third strike

The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson were jobbed out by the home plate umpire on a horrendous strike three call. An umpire making a bad call behind home plate has become a common occurrence in MLB games this season. Look how many times New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected this year for arguing about the strike zone. Well, there was one call that was pretty egregious, but it did not involve a low strike.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dodgers fans take Astros hate to the next level at All-Star Futures Game

Houston Astros prospects Yainer Diaz and Hunter Brown were booed by Los Angeles Dodgers fans at the MLB All-Star Futures Game. It is no secret that the Los Angeles Dodgers fanbase has a profound hatred for the Houston Astros. MLB investigated and declared that the Astros illegally stole signs through electronic means during the 2017 season, the very year where they won the World Series by defeating the Dodgers in seven games. Of course, there would be some bad blood carrying over for years to come.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

MLB Draft 2022: Winners and losers from Round 1

MLB Draft: Winners and losers from the first round. The Major League Baseball Draft is finally upon us and round one delivered on all of the promise in a big way. The Baltimore Orioles elected to pick Jackson Holliday with the first-overall pick in the draft to the surprise of many. Druw Jones had been believed to be the best true talent in the class and was a safe bet to be picked first.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 14, Red Sox 1: The Matt Carpenter Show

At this point, I’m wondering if there’s anything Matt Carpenter can’t do. The man just cannot stop bashing home runs, as a pair tonight took his season total to 13 through just 30 games. His seven RBI, plus a multi-homer game from Aaron Judge and a stellar bounce-back pitching performance by Jameson Taillon powered the Yankees to a comprehensive victory over the Red Sox, 14-1.
BOSTON, MA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy