Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Charlotte grocery store for Saturday’s drawing won a $1 million prize. The lucky $1 million winner purchased the ticket at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a big win for a Wayne County woman. Martha Dixon, of Goldsboro, achieved her dream of winning a big lottery prize when her ticket in a Lucky For Life drawing won $25,000 a year for life, according to a press release from NCEL.
Charlotte, N.C. — Saturday's Powerball drawing revealed a $1 million winner in North Carolina. The North Carolina Education Lottery reports someone bought a winning $1 million Powerball ticket at a Charlotte grocery store. The winning ticket was purchased at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street. The $2 ticket...
Sometimes it pays to give into your food cravings. A turkey farmer in North Carolina won $100,000 in the lottery because he wanted steak for dinner. William Jones, 32, of Richlands, North Carolina, was buying a propane tank for his grill so that he could cook the steaks, he told the NC Education Lottery in a press release.
Lottery sales are soaring in North Carolina. Last year, there was a record $3.8 billion in sales with scratch-offs as the biggest seller. WRAL Investigates went through sales and prize data for every store in the state to see who was selling the most and who had the most big winners of $1,000 or more.
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Scott Edwards and Perry Charles made a pact long ago to split any big lottery wins with each other — a promise that was kept Tuesday when Charles won a $361,527 Fast Play jackpot, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I’d...
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
Statesville’s Joe Sinclair recently was named as one of the few marathon runners from North Carolina to be included in the official marathon tracking club for North and South America. The official name of the club is “100 Marathon Club Of The Americas”. The minimum requirement for entry is...
Davis Love III, the captain of the U.S. Presidents Cup team that will play in Charlotte in September, had this to say about choosing his team. “I’ll have no trouble picking Wake guys,” Love said on Sunday night referring to Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young, two of the young guns and former Wake Forest stars on the PGA Tour who are hoping to make their first international team as professionals.
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A large presence of first responders was reported at the State Employee Credit Union Building off New Bern Avenue in Raleigh on Monday. Reporter: Mikaya...
Raleigh, N.C. — A large presence of first responders was reported at the State Employee Credit Union Building off New Bern Avenue in Raleigh on Monday. A number of people were seen standing next to a firetruck holding what appeared to be towels over their faces. Firefighters have not...
Find more articles like this on www.NewHomesandIdeas.com. As more and more people flock to the Triangle and land here becomes ever more scarce, eyes are turning to Wake County’s last “frontier” — its eastern side and the once sleepy little towns of Knightdale, Wendell and Zebulon. Greenspace, affordability, a young population and easy access to the greater Triangle have made this area the fastest growing not only in the Triangle, but in all of North Carolina. And new-home builders are answering this unprecedented demand with an abundance of new neighborhoods underway and on the drawing board, offering an array of living options, from apartments to townhomes to starter homes and estate homes.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges that he shot his uncle last weekend. Edgecombe County deputies said Shaikevyis Hopkins was charged Sunday with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Deputies said the shooting happened on July 9th. Hopkins was...
Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses. This week, 78 restaurants scored an 90 and above. As per the current restaurant and sanitization conditions, 12 restaurants...
Comments / 0