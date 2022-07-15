ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

G20 finance leaders in Bali focus on tackling war in Ukraine and inflation

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNGhr_0ggUcTQE00
World News

Top financial officials from the Group of 20 nations have met on the Indonesian island of Bali, seeking strategies to counter the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine as well as inflation and other global crises.

Indonesian finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati opened the two-day meeting by urging fellow finance ministers, central bank chiefs and other leaders to find ways to “build bridges, not walls”.

She said the consequences of failure, especially for less wealthy nations, would be “catastrophic”.

“Millions and millions if not billions of people are depending on us,” Ms Indrawati said.

The meetings in Bali’s Nusa Dua resort town follow a gathering foreign ministers there earlier this month that failed to find common ground over Russia’s war in Ukraine and its global impacts.

A G20 finance meeting in Washington, DC in April saw officials from the US, UK, France, Canada and Ukraine walk out in protest over the attendance of Russian envoys. That meeting ended without the release of a joint statement.

However, the G20 financial meetings have the advantage of being less political in nature, Ms Indrawati said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eN7kg_0ggUcTQE00
Indonesian finance minister Sri Mulyani, second left, delivers her speech (Pool/AP) (AP)

Indonesia, as host, has tried to act as an “honest broker”, she said, uniting a divided East and West within the G20, a schism that has sharpened since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

Ms Indrawati said there is no “playbook” for how to find agreement given the unprecedented tensions over the war.

The financial leaders are searching for ways to coordinate how they shepherd their economies through inflation that is running at 40-year highs, unsnarling supply chains and bottlenecks due to the coronavirus pandemic and fortifying financial systems against future risks.

The G20 managed to bridge differences in coping with the 2008 global financial crisis and the pandemic, said Ms Indrawati.

“The actions we take will have a very important effect for the world,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22KYos_0ggUcTQE00
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen (Pool/AP) (AP)

One key goal of US treasury secretary Janet Yellen and some other Western financial officials is gaining agreement on setting a price cap on Russian oil that might help bring energy costs under control and alleviate the decades-high inflation seen in many countries, while also limiting Moscow’s access to revenues to fund its war effort.

“A price cap on Russian oil is one of our most powerful tools to address the pain Americans and families across the world are feeling at the gas pump and the grocery store right now, a limit on the price of Russian oil,” Ms Yellen said at news briefing on Thursday.

Ms Yellen said no price had yet been determined for such a cap, but the level would have to be one “that clearly gives Russia an incentive to continue to produce, that would make production profitable for Russia”.

She said she was “hopeful” that countries such as China and India that recently boosted imports of Russian crude oil, sold at steep discounts, would see it as being in their own self-interest to observe the price cap.

Without a price cap, a European Union and probably a US ban on providing insurance and other financial services would take effect. “So, we’re proposing an exception that would allow Russia to export as long as the price doesn’t exceed a yet-to-be-determined level,” Ms Yellen said.

She did not say if she would walk out of the closed door meeting on Friday during a speech by Russia’s representative to the talks. But she said it could not be “business as usual with respect to Russia’s participation at these meetings”.

At last week’s meeting, US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov were present in the same room at the same time for the first time since the Ukraine war began but they pointedly ignored each other.

Mr Lavrov walked out of the proceedings at least twice: once when his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock spoke at the opening session and again just before Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba was to speak by video at the second session, according to a Western diplomat present.

Caught in the middle as host, Indonesia has urged officials from all sides to overcome mistrust for the sake of a planet confronting multiple challenges from the coronavirus to climate change to Ukraine.

Indonesia is among the developing countries contending with shortages of fuel and grain due to the war and it says the G20 has a responsibility to step up and ensure the rules-based global order remains relevant.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

EU foreign ministers focus on tightening Russia sanctions

European Union foreign ministers are focused on tightening sanctions on Russia and looking at ways to add a ban on gold exports in the hope that the measures will have a decisive impact on the war in Ukraine. The EU ministers also made a commitment to add another 500 million...
POLITICS
newschain

Russia strikes south Ukraine city and presses attacks in east

Russian missiles hit industrial facilities in a strategic city in southern Ukraine on Sunday as a funeral was held for a four-year-old girl killed in an earlier strike elsewhere in the country. Liza Dmytrieva, who had Down’s syndrome, was en route to see a speech therapist with her mother when...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Amid Russia shelling, Ukraine aims to strengthen government

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russia kept up its relentless shelling across the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expanded the shakeup of his security services on Monday by suspending 28 more officials, a day after he dismissed two senior officials over allegations that their agencies harbored “collaborators and traitors.” In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said a “personnel audit” of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was underway, and the dismissal of the 28 officials was being decided. “Different levels, different areas of focus. But the reasons are similar — unsatisfactory results of work,” Zelenskyy said.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
Person
Janet Yellen
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Veteran’s ‘Buddy Box’ learning tool brings big smiles to Ukrainian refugees

A British Armed Forces veteran’s educational resource has helped break down language barriers for Ukrainian refugees in schools across the UK, leaving them with “big smiles”. Called “Buddy Box”, the resource makes use of text, pictures and audio to translate languages including Arabic, Afghan Dari and Pashto,...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G20#Ukraine#Inflation#Treasury Department#Bali#The Group Of 20#Indonesian#Russian
newschain

Ukraine’s first lady makes trip to United States

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska has met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken as she began a series of high-profile appearances in Washington that will include a session with US counterpart Jill Biden. Blue and yellow Ukrainian flags flew alongside American ones on Pennsylvania Avenue as Ms Zelenska headed...
POLITICS
newschain

Six people killed as dust storm causes US highway pile-up

Six people have died after a dust storm fuelled by wind gusts topping 60mph caused a pile-up in the US state of Montana. Twenty-one vehicles crashed on Interstate 90, three miles west of Hardin, and Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
China
Country
Russia
newschain

Blair calls on the West to stand up to China

Sir Tony Blair has issued a rallying call to Western nations to come together to develop a coherent strategy to counter the rise of China as “the world’s second superpower”. Delivering the annual Ditchley lecture the former prime minister called for a policy towards Beijing of “strength...
WORLD
newschain

Design Museum to explore story of Surrealism in landmark exhibition

The story of the Surrealist movement and its impact on the world will be displayed in an “eye-opening” exhibition at The Design Museum. The exhibition titled Objects of Desire: Surrealism and Design 1924 – Today will run from October 14 until February 19 and will explore how the Surrealist movement revolutionised art and design.
MUSEUMS
newschain

England, Germany, Spain and Netherlands among Euro 2022 quarter-final line-up

Euro 2022 has reached the quarter-final stage with Europe’s big guns still in contention for glory. Hosts England, eight-times winners Germany, rising force Spain and reigning champions the Netherlands have safely negotiated their way to the knockout stage, Sarina Wiegman’s side and the Germans having done so impressively with 100 per cent records.
SPORTS
newschain

Tribal leader set to be elected Indian President

Legislators are voting on India’s next president in an election expected to be won by a tribal woman from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The election of Draupadi Murmu is expected to be a formality as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP controls enough seats in federal and state legislatures to push its favoured candidate.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy