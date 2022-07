On July 15th, 2022, members of the unit conducted an investigation in the 2700 block Waggoner Avenue leading to the seizure of:. -196 grams of cocaine and 8 grams of Xanax. Five firearms, two of which were reported as stolen were also seized from the residence. Joseph Taylor (02/25/1990) and Tristan Pryor (11/05/1995) were arrested and charged with numerous felonies. The stolen firearms will be returned to the rightful owner after prosecution of the case. The other seized weapons will be destroyed if determined by the court to have been used to facilitate narcotics activity.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO