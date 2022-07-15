Practice what you preach — God will know if you don't

My dad was born on Sept. 23, 1889, and on Dec. 29, 1890, when he was a little over a year old, the Wounded Knee Massacre took place in South Dakota when U.S. Cavalry troopers fired on a gathering of Lakota people. The killing of hundreds of unarmed men, women and children essentially marked the end of Native American resistance to white rule in the American West.

In August 1892, Andrew Borden and his wife were murdered in Fall River, Massachusetts, and his daughter, Lizzie Borden, was accused of the gruesome crime.

In 1897 the Klondike gold rush began in Alaska, and in July 1899, newsboys in New York City went on strike for several weeks in a significant action related to child labor.

So many critical issues arose and were confronted by the time my dad was 10 years old. It never occurred to me to ask him about his early years, for which I am very sad today.

“But someone will say, ‘You have faith; I have deeds,’” states James 2:18. “Show me your faith without deeds, and I will show you my faith by what I do. You believe that there is one God. Good! Even the demons believe that — and shudder.”

James speaks against those who rely on intellect rather than true faith. After all, demons know who Jesus is but don’t obey him. True faith is a total commitment of your whole self to God.

My mom was born on Aug. 24, 1906. Her first 10 years were also filled with notable events. The year of her birth, a movement for women’s suffrage became active in Britain. In 1910, nurse and hospital reformer Florence Nightingale died. In 1913, Rabindranath Tagore (my all-time favorite author) received the Nobel Prize for Literature, and in 1916, Grigory Rasputin was murdered by nobles in Russian Czar Nicholas II’s court. Incidents and events occur near and far.

At 20, my first daughter was born; at 22, my second daughter was born, followed by my son when I was 26.

My dad was a callous and harsh man who did not show love or affection. But my mother was full of maternal advice, and I distinctly remember countless times she would remind me to “practice what you preach” when rearing my children. Many statements she made came straight from the Bible, as did the idiom “practice what you preach.”

“The teachers of the law and the Pharisees sit in Moses’ seat,” Matthew 23:2-4 tells us. “So you must obey them and do everything they tell you. But do not do what they do, for they do not practice what they preach. They tie up heavy loads and put them on men’s shoulders, but they themselves are not willing to lift a finger to move them.”

Jesus didn’t condemn the Pharisees for what they taught; he condemned them for what they were — hypocrites. Our Savior continued to warn against the religious leaders. In Matthew 23:5-7, He says of them: “Everything they do is done for men to see: They make their phylacteries wide and the tassels on their garments long; they love the place of honor at banquets and the most important seats in the synagogues; they love to be greeted in the marketplaces and to have men call them ‘Rabbi.’”

Jesus exposed the hypocritical attitudes of religious leaders. They knew the Scriptures but did not live by them — they didn’t care about being holy; they cared only about looking holy.

We must beware of this today. God is omnipresent and knows our minds and hearts. From Him, we cannot hide. Don’t allow the hunger for more power, money, and status to cause you to lose sight of God.

Crucial it is that my life — my actions and behavior — reflect the example of Jesus Christ. My life is a ministry, whether to God or man. I can’t go about acting a certain way in one setting and then acting another way in a different environment. Another idiom we must follow is “walk the walk, not just talk the talk.” Christ’s teachings should be reflected in all that we do regardless of whose presence we are in.

Our lives should reflect that of a fine-turned wind chime: sweet, melodic, pure and pleasant to the eye and ear. If you’re not already, get yourself in tune with our Savior and walk in His footsteps.

As Matthew 5:14-16 reminds us, “You are the light of the world. A city on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead, they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in heaven.”

Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.