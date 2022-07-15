Spokane Police investigating dead body found near Fish Lake Trailhead

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently investigating a dead body found near the the Fish Lake Trailhead.

Police say the body is of a man and the cause of death is still under investigation.

No arrests have currently been made. Detectives are on the scene gathering more information.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner will identify the victim at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

