Twisted wire toy maker and Louisiana Tradition Bearer Elvin Shields of Natchitoches will be among those inducted into the Louisiana Folklife Center Hall of Master Folk Artists at this year’s Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival. Shields will be displaying his handmade toys at the festival. The 42nd Annual Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival will be held from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 in Prather Coliseum at 220 South Jefferson Street on the NSU campus. Admission is $10 for the entire day, $6 after 5 p.m., and free for children ages 12 and under. The induction will be around 11:15 a.m. on the main stage on the floor of Prather Coliseum.

