At 1:48 pm Sunday, Liberal Firefighters were dispatched to 405 Fairway Drive for a report of a grill on fire next to the residence. The first arriving law enforcement officers reported heavy, dense smoke and that the residence was on fire as well. They additionally reported a male subject yelling from inside the residence. Officers were able to get the lone occupant out of the home with two dogs without injury.

SEWARD COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO