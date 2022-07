The man prosecutors say carried out the racially motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in May was in a courtroom Monday morning for his federal arraignment. The 27 counts against Payton Gendron include 10 counts of Hate Crime Act Resulting in Death, 10 counts of Discharge of a Firearm to Commit Murder, four counts of Hate Crime Involving an Attempt to Kill, and three counts of Use and Discharge of a Firearm in a Relation to a Crime of Violence.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO