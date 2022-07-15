ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Big Brother's History of Early Exits: 8 Houseguests Who Were Expelled or Self-Evicted

By Zach Seemayer‍
Cover picture for the articleBig Brother season 24 has only finished its first week, and it's already one of the most chaotic seasons in recent memory. With one contestant leaving of her own accord due to "personal matters," the show has already had to change course and rethink their plans. On Thursday, the...

Cinemablend

Why A Big Brother Season 24 Houseguest Is Being Accused Of Cheating

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Monday, July 11. Read at your own risk!. The first week of Big Brother Season 24 isn’t even over, and there’s already some major drama following the recent veto competition. Fans and even some former players watching the live feeds with their Paramount+ subscriptions are up in arms after it appears that a Houseguest is cheating and attempting to bend the rules in a way that gives them an advantage.
Popculture

'Big Brother' Removes Houseguest at Last Minute

Big Brother Season 24 already has a casting shakeup! Just hours after the summer reality show announced its new cast of houseguests, and just a day before the premiere, Big Brother announced Marvin Achi will no longer be participating in this season of the CBS series. He will be replaced by backup houseguest Joseph.
