(CNN) — Hot-temperature records are far outpacing cool records across the globe this year as Europe and the United States brace again for dangerous heat waves. In the US, 92 all-time record high temperatures had been set through July 16, compared with only five all-time record low temperatures, according to data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Globally, 188 all-time heat records were broken versus 18 cool records.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO