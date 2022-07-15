AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

JULY 8- JULY 14, 2022

From the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, to Novak Djokovic winning his seventh Wimbledon tennis championships in London, to cost-of-living protests in Nairobi, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa .

The selection was curated by AP photographer Ben Curtis in Nairobi.

