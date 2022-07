Elon Musk has done the thinkable: He’s announced his intent to back out of his deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion. Musk had been (very publicly) expressing doubts about buying Twitter since just weeks after he signed on the dotted line in April, The Verge notes. But Musk made it official yesterday, filing a statement with the SEC claiming that Twitter is in “material breach” of its contract with him, and therefore he’s seeking to terminate the deal.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO