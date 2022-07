ATV/OFF-ROAD VEHICLE INFO: We are aware of the ongoing issues with ATV’s and other off-road vehicles on the streets of Rockford. Illinois law states that any motorized, unlicensed vehicle on the street is illegal and we need the public’s assistance in locating the violators and where they reside. You can file a complaint here: https://rockfordil.gov/city-departments/police/office-of-professional-standards/ or email matthew.williams@rockfordil.gov with any details/photos you may have.

