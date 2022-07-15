This Is the County in the Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Burlington-South Burlington metropolitan area, located in Vermont, a total of 255 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 117 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 309 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Burlington metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Franklin County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Franklin County stands at 139 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Burlington-South Burlington metro area, Franklin County ranks among the bottom 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Vermont where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Franklin County, VT 139 68 21,681 10,629 2 Chittenden County, VT 112 181 22,488 36,443 3 Grand Isle County, VT 86 6 16,913 1,178

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .