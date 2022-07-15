ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

Redwood City mobile home residents can't afford required maintenance

By Andria Borba
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ByOYD_0ggUSl4U00

Redwood City mobile home residents can't afford required maintenance 02:31

REDWOOD CITY -- A tiny trailer at the Sequoia Mobile Home Park in Redwood City is where Mary Whitney, her daughter and grandsons live. The space rental is $1,200 per month.

Residents  at the park say they are suddenly getting health and safety violations from park management. Residents at Sequoia, often one paycheck away from catastrophe are worried about what to do.

Whitney and others say code enforcement violations began piling up in March, following a fire at Sequoia.

"The cost of living in Redwood City is ridiculous. We can't afford to live anywhere else. We're not being provided the resources. We have the county constantly knocking on our door for us to fix these violations," Whitney said.

"They're saying that there's violations in our propane tanks, there are violations in our sewer leaks, we have electrical issues, we have cracks in windows, we have um, just a variety of issues."

San Mateo County has told them to apply for financial assistance with the repairs.

"A lot of the residents here are elderly and they don't have the resources, smart phones, Wi-Fi, they didn't have the technology to apply for these programs so I've been helping them. To this date, we've turned in our applications and we've yet to hear from this program."

Thursday night at a town hall-style meeting, residents aired numerous frustrations and problems while county executives tried to assuage fear that this is a ploy to evict them.

"We do very much care. We are not trying to hit them. We are trying to support them where we can to ensure they have a safe place to live. To the degree management is not cooperating and collaborating so we can make these repairs that allows them to stay here and stay safe, we will do everything we can," said Steve Monowitz from the San Mateo County planning and building department.

"I'm very scared. I'm very nervous about speaking out and the reason why I'm doing this is because enough is enough. We have elderly people, we have pregnant women, we have elderly people knocking on my door saying "Mary, are we gonna get kicked out?"," Whitney said.

San Mateo County executives say they are also working with property management to repair ongoing sewage and electrical issues. Management has until Friday to respond.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

North Bay fire abatement crews busy as work clearing brush stacks up

MILL VALLEY --  As the Bay Area moves further into fire season, there's a growing sense of urgency when it comes to making property as safe as possible.In fact, finding someone to do that work may be a challenge, with many crews booked solid.For Bob Emrich and his Firesafe Team, it was another day spent sawing and pulling their way through the hillsides of Mill Valley."Because Scotch Broom is really flammable. Sometimes they continue to go next year, but if you get them when they're young, they won't grow back," Emrich said.Growing fire concerns are driving big demand for exactly...
MILL VALLEY, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: This 1,300-square-foot San Jose home sold for $2.6 million

Rising mortgage rates may be slowing overall home sales in the Bay Area, but the high-priced sale of this modest home in San Jose proves the market still has plenty of momentum. This 1,335-square-foot house, which has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, sold for $2.61 million in late June —...
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

Amy’s Kitchen Is Shutting Down Its San Jose Factory, Eliminating About 300 Bay Area Jobs

It has been a very bad year for Santa Rosa-based vegetarian frozen food company Amy’s Kitchen. Earlier this year workers filed a complaint alleging unsafe working conditions at the company’s Santa Rosa factory, leading to calls for boycotts and at least three Bay Area grocery stores pulling the company’s products from shelves. Now the company announced Monday it will close its San Jose production center sometime in September. The Mercury News reports “inflation, skyrocketing materials costs, labor shortages and disruptions in the worldwide supply chain” are to blame for the closure. The 1885 Las Plumas Avenue facility began producing food for the company in March 2021.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Mateo County, CA
Redwood City, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Redwood City, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Government
CBS San Francisco

Caltrans to clear Oakland homeless encampment near MacArthur Maze

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- The biggest homeless encampment in Oakland will soon be shut down. Caltrans announced it is closing the entire Wood Street encampment due to safety concerns after multiple fires --  more than 100 --  at the site in recent years.The most recent major fire at the encampment happened July 11. Another large fire on April 5 killed one person who was living in an RV."Enough is enough, really. It doesn't really look good for the neighborhood," said Chastity Williams, a West Oakland resident.Neighbors said a group is operating a chop shop in the encampment. They...
OAKLAND, CA
Nationwide Report

Two women killed after being hit by a vehicle on Hwy. 101 in Sunnyvale (Sunnyvale, CA)

Two women killed after being hit by a vehicle on Hwy. 101 in Sunnyvale (Sunnyvale, CA)Nationwide Report. Two women lost their lives and two people were arrested after a three-vehicle wreck early Saturday morning in Sunnyvale. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian accident took place at about 2:45 a.m. on Highway 101 near Mathilda Avenue [...]
SUNNYVALE, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Santa Cruz County Fair: 1955 Barns Must Come Down

The pig and sheep barns at the Santa Cruz County fairgrounds, in use since 1955, have been declared “unstable and unsafe” by a state agency, and the fair CEO, Dave Kegebein, recommends they be torn down to make way for temporary facilities for 4-H participants showing animals at this year’s fair Sept. 14-18.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Elderly People#Home Park#Wi Fi
CBS San Francisco

Firefighters announce progress in flooding Marsh Fire; air quality advisory extended

PITTSBURG – Crews are continuing to flood a smoldering wetland in eastern Contra Costa County with millions of gallons of water, as they look to finally extinguish the long-smoldering Marsh Fire after nearly two months."Progress is continuing on the Marsh Fire. Approximately 20,000 gallons per minute are flowing on the site," the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District tweeted Monday morning. The fire, which started burning on May 28 at a homeless encampment in Bay Point, is mostly burning peat. Fire officials said the material, formed by the partial decomposition of organic matter usually found in wetlands, is very difficult...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Long waits, broken machines: The state of San Jose’s Valley Medical Center

Juan Quintero was on the verge of death. After learning he had terminal liver cancer in March, Quintero ended up at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (VMC) for treatment. Instead of getting help, Quintero waited 14 hours in an ER lobby. He waited more than a week later for an biopsy and seven weeks more for... The post Long waits, broken machines: The state of San Jose’s Valley Medical Center appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Dear Bay Area: Please stop forgetting the North Bay exists

The headline was everywhere in the local media this past week: First Raising Cane’s opens in the Bay Area. The location in question is on Edgewater Drive in Oakland, and that’s all well and good for chicken strip enthusiasts. But it’s not the inaugural Raising Cane’s in the Bay Area. Months ago, the region’s first outpost of the Southern fast food chain opened in Vacaville.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC Bay Area

Residents Push for Change After Underground Bunker Found in San Jose

The discovery of an underground bunker filled with guns and stolen goods at San Jose's Coyote Creek has left residents and businesses in the area up in arms. Shock and frustration in the neighborhood after the bunker was found near schools has prompted a push for concrete changes. "I think...
SAN JOSE, CA
yieldpro.com

Levin Johnston completes two transactions totaling nearly $43 million in California’s East Bay

Levin Johnston of Marcus and Millichap, one of the top multifamily brokerage teams in the U.S., specializing in wealth management through commercial real estate investments, has successfully completed two East Bay Area transactions: the $20 million sale of The Storage Spot, a 645-unit storage facility in Fremont, California, and the $22.75 million sale of University Village, a 68-unit multifamily community in Hayward, California.
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Power outage prompts traffic to divert in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) –A power outage has caused traffic to divert Saturday afternoon in San Jose, police tweeted. Traffic signals are out on eastbound Curtner from Highway 87 to Tully Road and S 7th Street. Traffic has been affected in the area of Highway 87 and eastbound Curtner...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Latest vegetation fire in Pittsburg burns at least 30 acres near homes

PITTSBURG -- Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire near homes in Pittsburg Monday, the latest in a series of fires in the area. The Alta Fire was burning in the area of the 3900 block of Alta Vista Circle. Crews from both Cal Fire and the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) were fighting the fire with the help of helicopter water drops. By 1 p.m., the fire had burned at least 30 acres and firefighters were working to protect structures, according to Con Fire.  As of 1:52 p.m. Cal Fire said an aggressive initial attack allowed firefighters to stop forward progress at 39 acres. Firefighters have established a line around the fire and were working to extinguish all hotspots  The fire was within a couple of miles south of several vegetation fires that burned in the area of Golf Club Road, just south of W. Leland Road, which burned at least 11 acres overnight.The cause of the fires was not known.
PITTSBURG, CA
gilroylife.com

Guest column by John Varela: Work progressing on Anderson Dam retrofit project

Once the tunnel is complete, Valley Water will begin retrofitting the dam embankment and spillway. As the drought endures, Valley Water has been making steady progress on work at Anderson Dam. About one year ago, officials broke ground on a project to build a new outlet tunnel next to the dam. Since then, a dedicated crew of staff, contractors and consultants have worked tirelessly on this vital public safety and water supply project.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy