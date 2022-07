DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of 903 North Broadway in De Pere are saying goodbye to their home, but not before having a yard sale. Their home was built in 1922 and is a part of the town’s historic registry. To preserve as much of its legacy as possible, Yolanda Czachor, owner of the home, has filled it with antiques, some of which date back to the late 1800s.

