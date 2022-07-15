This Is the County in the Billings, MT Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Billings metropolitan area, located in Montana, a total of 595 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 352 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 309 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Billings metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Golden Valley County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Golden Valley County stands at 691 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Billings metro area, Golden Valley County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 12, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Golden Valley County, MT 691 5 20,994 152 2 Yellowstone County, MT 356 562 28,348 44,737 3 Carbon County, MT 266 28 20,472 2,159

