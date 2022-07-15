ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ggUSVtk00 More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Cape Girardeau metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, a total of 304 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 313 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 309 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Cape Girardeau metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bollinger County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Bollinger County stands at 350 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Cape Girardeau metro area, Bollinger County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Bollinger County, MO 350 43 22,229 2,730
2 Cape Girardeau County, MO 314 246 25,043 19,615
3 Alexander County, IL 230 15 20,805 1,359

