Nearly 20 residents from New Jersey remain at the Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center, formerly Andover Subacute, Sussex County Commissioner Jill Space reported on July 13. As of that morning, there were 120 residents remaining, 18 from New Jersey and the remaining 102 from New York. With the overwhelming majority of residents coming from New York, New York State Medicaid is on-site and creating discharge plans for those residents.

SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO