Carlton County, MN

This Is the County in the Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ggUSPbO00 More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Duluth metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 729 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 261 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 309 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Duluth metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carlton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Carlton County stands at 284 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Duluth metro area, Carlton County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Carlton County, MN 284 101 27,707 9,847
2 St. Louis County, MN 274 548 26,041 52,102
3 Douglas County, WI 184 80 29,340 12,734

