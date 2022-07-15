ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford County, CT

This Is the County in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ggUSLJi00 More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metropolitan area, located in Connecticut, a total of 3,965 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 328 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 309 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Hartford metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hartford County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hartford County stands at 357 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area, Hartford County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Connecticut where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Hartford County, CT 357 3,193 22,503 201,345
2 Middlesex County, CT 299 488 20,235 33,057
3 Tolland County, CT 188 284 15,702 23,752

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
East Hartford, CT
Government
State
Connecticut State
City
East Hartford, CT
East Hartford, CT
Health
East Hartford, CT
Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Hartford County, CT
Health
Hartford County, CT
Coronavirus
County
Hartford County, CT
Hartford County, CT
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Financial Advisors#The Hartford#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#Americans#Ct
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

124K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy