Charleston, WV

This Is the County in the Charleston, WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ggUSKQz00 More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Charleston metropolitan area, located in West Virginia, a total of 870 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 400 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 309 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Clay County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Clay County stands at 524 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Charleston metro area, Clay County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Clay County, WV 524 46 27,729 2,436
2 Kanawha County, WV 402 746 27,260 50,625
3 Boone County, WV 342 78 31,025 7,079

