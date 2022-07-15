ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

This Is the County in the Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ggUSF1M00 More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Fort Wayne metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 1,418 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 329 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 309 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Fort Wayne metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wells County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Wells County stands at 479 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Fort Wayne metro area, Wells County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Wells County, IN 479 134 23,831 6,660
2 Allen County, IN 324 1,199 29,240 108,191
3 Whitley County, IN 253 85 29,772 10,018

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County with the Lowest Child Poverty Rate in Indiana

More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income. Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to poverty’s harmful effects, both in […]
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in North Dakota

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In North Dakota, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are about as common than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in New Jersey

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In New Jersey, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in South Carolina

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In South Carolina, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Wells County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Health
Fort Wayne, IN
Coronavirus
County
Wells County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Fort Wayne, IN
Health
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Wisconsin

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Wisconsin, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are less common than they are […]
WISCONSIN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Mississippi

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Mississippi, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than they […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County with the Lowest Child Poverty Rate in South Carolina

More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income. Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to poverty’s harmful effects, both in […]
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

124K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy