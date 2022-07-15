This Is the County in the Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Fort Wayne metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 1,418 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 329 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 309 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Fort Wayne metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wells County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Wells County stands at 479 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Fort Wayne metro area, Wells County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 12, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Wells County, IN 479 134 23,831 6,660 2 Allen County, IN 324 1,199 29,240 108,191 3 Whitley County, IN 253 85 29,772 10,018

