Perry County, PA

This Is the County in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ggUS8vW00 More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 2,080 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 366 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 309 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Harrisburg metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Perry County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Perry County stands at 412 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Harrisburg-Carlisle metro area, Perry County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Perry County, PA 412 189 20,033 9,200
2 Cumberland County, PA 367 909 22,066 54,598
3 Dauphin County, PA 358 982 22,857 62,745

PHILADELPHIA, PA
