Johnson City, TN

This Is the County in the Johnson City, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ggUS6A400 More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Johnson City metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 940 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 467 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 309 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Johnson City metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Carter County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Carter County stands at 606 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Johnson City metro area, Carter County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Tennessee where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Carter County, TN 606 342 30,377 17,130
2 Unicoi County, TN 546 97 30,202 5,370
3 Washington County, TN 394 501 31,866 40,487

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

