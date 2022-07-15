This Is the County in the Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Idaho Falls metropolitan area, located in Idaho, a total of 364 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 255 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 309 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Idaho Falls metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Butte County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Butte County stands at 384 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Idaho Falls metro area, Butte County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Idaho where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Butte County, ID 384 10 18,870 491 2 Bonneville County, ID 257 289 28,295 31,803 3 Jefferson County, ID 232 65 22,082 6,176

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .