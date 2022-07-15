This Is the County in the Dayton, OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Dayton metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 3,030 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 378 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 309 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Dayton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Miami County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Miami County stands at 463 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Dayton metro area, Miami County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 12, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Miami County, OH 463 485 25,567 26,794 2 Montgomery County, OH 381 2,028 25,120 133,647 3 Greene County, OH 312 517 24,112 39,980

