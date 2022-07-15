ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

This Is the County in the Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0ggURyKu00 More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Corpus Christi metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,934 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 428 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 309 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Corpus Christi metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, San Patricio County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in San Patricio County stands at 509 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Corpus Christi metro area, San Patricio County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 12, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 San Patricio County, TX 509 341 17,728 11,886
2 Nueces County, TX 418 1,506 29,228 105,362
3 Aransas County, TX 351 87 18,209 4,509

